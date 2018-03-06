☰
Opinion
When will Toronto’s police chief admit something went wrong with the serial killer investigation?
Arshy Mann
5 days ago
Missing men
Toronto police ask public to help identify man believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer
Arshy Mann
Mar 05
News
Bermuda just banned same-sex marriage
Rob Salerno
Feb 15
Opinion
Why is Facebook censoring Vancouver’s Dyke March?
Arshy Mann
4 days ago
Promotion
Sponsored by
Gay Fathers of Toronto
The challenges of coming out as a gay man after having a wife and kids
34 minutes ago
World
Daniela Vega, Saint Patrick’s Day and lesbian governors
Niko Bell
2 days ago
Out in Vancouver
Out in Vancouver: March 8–14, 2018
Tom Coleman
3 days ago
Out in Toronto
Out in Toronto: March 8–14, 2018
Jeremy Willard
4 days ago
World
RuPaul, country music and the Oscars
Niko Bell
Mar 05
Toronto Missing Men
Andrew Kinsman’s sisters remember their little brother as kind and dependable
Bruce McArthur, charged with two murders, dated missing man Skanda Navaratnam: source
Bruce McArthur now charged with five murders; police believe there are more victims
Toronto police discover three more sets of remains at property linked to Bruce McArthur
Bruce McArthur charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Skanda Navaratnam
Missing men
Bruce McArthur charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Skanda Navaratnam
Arshy Mann
Toronto police discover three more sets of remains at property linked to Bruce McArthur
Arshy Mann
It’s not just police who have something to answer for in the wake of Toronto’s serial murders
Arshy Mann
Sexual Health
How BC’s new HPV vaccine program still leaves many gay men unprotected
Melanie Woods
NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh pledges to support homeless LGBT youth
Rob Salerno
What Trump’s presidency will mean for global LGBT rights
Rob Salerno
Opinion
When a one-on-one encounter becomes a ménage à quatre
Devon Delacroix
Welcome to the ridiculous hellscape that is the Progressive Conservative leadership race
Arshy Mann
Ontario Progressive Conservative reset could come with an LGBT advocate
Rob Salerno
Identity
Why the holidays can still suck for queer people, even when you’re out
JP Larocque
My mother’s daughter, my father’s son: a trans Chinese woman on finding joy in the ancestral rites of death
Kai Cheng Thom
How I came to cherish being femme on my own non-binary terms
Cicely-Belle Blain
Vancouver
Steamworks
Toronto
Woody's
Toronto
Spa Excess
Austin
Rain