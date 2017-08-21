Opinion
11 photos of New West coming out rainbows

As Columbia Street shuts down for the 2017 Pride festival

By Wulfric Odinson Aug 21, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

1. Keeping it cool.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

2. Bubbles, beads and community spirit.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

3. Trust me, I’m a unicorn.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

4. Loud, proud and always dressed for the occasion.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

5. My kind of authority figure.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

6. Volunteering with a smile.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

7. This show of solidarity in ministry.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

8. This stuffy.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

9. Never mind, it’s the furry life for me.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

10. Striking a sunset pose.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

11. Spreading joy from protest to Pride.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra