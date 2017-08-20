Opinion 2 min 12 photos of queer and allied resistance to hate in Vancouver As thousands of counter-protesters fill the space in front of City Hall to oppose a planned racist rally By Wulfric Odinson, Robin Perelle Aug 20, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT 1. This sign. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 2. And this sign. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 3. Because haters aren’t welcome. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 4. Because she wants to see who has her back. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 5. Facing down hatred. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 6. Because it’s important to stand up to hate. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 7. “Because systemic racism is still alive and really scary.” Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 8. Because drag is political. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 9. Because it takes a village. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 10. Because they stand in solidarity. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 11. Because Odin must be rolling in his grave. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 12. “Fuck white supremacy. And as a global community we have to have this show of love and support.” Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra Get Xtra in your inbox Xtra Queer Xtra Gay