Opinion
2 min

12 photos of queer and allied resistance to hate in Vancouver

As thousands of counter-protesters fill the space in front of City Hall to oppose a planned racist rally

By Wulfric Odinson, Robin Perelle Aug 20, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT

1. This sign.

Two people stand with man holding sign, "Faggot against fascism."
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

2. And this sign.

Woman with "I am a queer immigrant" sign.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

3. Because haters aren’t welcome.

Trans person holds sign that says, "Only hate is unwelcome here."
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

4. Because she wants to see who has her back.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

5. Facing down hatred.

A man with a Black Lives Matter sign faces off with a man in an Infowars t-shirt.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

6. Because it’s important to stand up to hate.

Queer women protest at counter-rally.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

7. “Because systemic racism is still alive and really scary.”

Two women of colour at the counter protest.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

8. Because drag is political.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

9. Because it takes a village.

A baby with a sign and a Pride flag in a carriage.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

10. Because they stand in solidarity.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

11. Because Odin must be rolling in his grave.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

12. “Fuck white supremacy. And as a global community we have to have this show of love and support.”

Two-spirit person at counter-protest with anti-Nazi badges.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra