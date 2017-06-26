13 badass photos from Toronto’s Dyke March 2017

1. This dynamic duo striking a pose.
2. These queers against capitalism.
3. This sweatshirt that tells it like it is.
4. These two who are both marching and filling in for those who couldn’t be there.
5. This T-shirt with its very witty play on words.
6. This badass on a bike.
7. This beautiful statement of support.
8. This powerful speech by NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo.
9. This very crafty use of the body (and body paint).
10. This use of the Canadian Pride flag as a handy sarong.
11. This doctor’s loud and proud declaration.
12. This shirt, in support of Black Lives Matter.
13. This gazing into each other’s souls that says “fuck hate, love is where it’s at.”