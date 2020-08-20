4 LGBTQ2 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch:

Outfest Livestream

Outfest, the Los Angeles LGBTQ2 film festival, will be online this year streaming over 160 queer and trans films from August 20 to 30. Included in the lineup is acclaimed queer filmmaker Cheryl Dunye’s 2001 film Stranger Inside which follows a mother and daughter navigating prison and their renewed relationship, and Leonie Krippendorff’s new German film Cocoon, about a 14-year-old girl in Berlin dealing with her first period, a lesbian-awakening and heartbreak.

Outfest is also featuring events and panels like a livestream marathon listening party hosted by John Cameron Mitchell from Hedwig and the Angry Inch of his musical podcast Anthem: Homunculus, featuring performances by Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Denis O’Hare and Mitchell himself among others.

Festival passes for Outfest are available on their website (for U.S. residents, only).

What to read:

Born to Be Public by Greg Mania

NYC-based writer and comedian Greg Mania is debuting his memoir Born to Be Public on August 25. Using comedy to reflect upon the author’s identity, mental health, sex and relationships, the memoir tackles episodes like accidentally coming out to his Polish immigrant parents, being engulfed by New York City nightlife and finding a space for himself in the comedy world.

Born to Be Public by Greg Mania is available for pre-order in the U.S and Canada and will be released on August 25.

What to listen to:

Queerantine

Queerantine is a weekly music video showcase created and hosted by NYC-based musician Kisos as a means to elevate and support queer and trans artists during the pandemic. Each week Kisos and a co-host go live on Twitch to spotlight and react to 10 music videos by LGBTQ2 artists while interacting with their audience through the live chat feature. Artists previously highlighted on the show include Sofya Wang and Shea Diamond. The show is on its second season and now features an after-show hosted by Kisos, Toronto musician Cody Stewart and a guest co-host.

Queerantine streams live on Kisos’ Twitch every Sunday at 3 p.m. EST and reruns on YouTube at 3p.m. EST the following Monday.

What to look at:

Virtual Capital Pride

The city of Ottawa is kicking off its week-long Capital Pride event on August 23 with a virtual flag raising ceremony. The celebration is taking place under the theme “Wherever we are,” reminding the LGBTQ2 community to be proud and celebrate during these difficult times. Events range from a Pride pageant to panels focusing on Black queer and trans acitivism. The impressive list of LGBTQ2 performers include Todrick Hall and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnae Jujubee and Crystal Methyd.

Virtual Capital Pride will be streaming events everyday on its website from August 23 to 30.