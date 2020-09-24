4 LGBTQ2 happenings to wind you up or down right now

What to watch:

Resisterhood

Award-winning documentary Resisterhood became available to stream on Sept. 22, coinciding with the National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. The film examines America in the aftermath of Trump’s victory in 2016 through diverse stories of six activists—including former professional soccer player and self-proclaimed “Rainbow Warrior” Joanna Lohman, and Mimi Hassanein, an Egyptian woman who experienced Islamophobia after the presidential election but who ran for public office anyway. The documentary urges women and other marginalized groups to “use their voice and vote” for the better of their country.

Resisterhood is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and Vimeo On Demand.

What to read:

Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh

Nigerian-American poet and author Candice Iloh’s debut novel in verse, Every Body Looking, was released on Sept. 22. The book follows Ada, the daughter of a conservative and religious Nigerian immigrant father and an Afrian-American mother who struggles with addiction while coming in and out of Ada’s life. The book is narrated across multiple timelines as Ada struggles with trauma and memory. Part of Ada’s journey to self-acceptance is coming to terms with her sexuality, reflecting on her restrictive home life while learning how to heal, be free and unafraid to step into who she really is.

Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh is available on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada.

What to listen to:

“85’” by LEXXE

Classically trained ballerina and ’80s-style punk pop singer LEXXE released a new single and music video titled “85’” on Sept. 17. The song is inspired by the singer’s first queer love interest and the excitement she felt, almost as if she was “restarting” a lot of her “first times”—a feeling she says is rare in her romantic relationships these days. When working on her latest single, the pop singer told her producer she wanted to recreate that “singing into a hairbrush” energy. The New York-based artist has released music videos for “85’” as well as “Joyride,” two singles on her forthcoming EP, Meet Me In The Shadows, set to be released later this year.

“85’” by LEXXE is now available on Apple Music and Spotify, and the music video can be viewed on YouTube.

What to look at:

Virtual Bi+ Arts Festival

Toronto’s 4th annual Bi+ Arts Festival, celebrating resilience and joy in the bisexual communtiy, has moved online this year, running multiple events daily until the end of September. The fest includes a burlesque show on Sept. 25, with performances by queer burlesuqe performer Bianca Boom Boom and interdimensinal burlesque performer Cara de Melo alongside others. In addition, there is a virtual market place where attendees can support and purchase directly from artists, authors and creators, running until Sept. 30.

Toronto’s virtual Bi+ Arts Festival continues until Sept. 30, and you can register for events on the festival’s Facebook page or website.