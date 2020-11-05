 
“Mixed↑” (“Mixed Up”) is streaming on OutTV starting Nov. 11.
4 queer and trans happenings to wind you up or down in the week ahead

What LGBTQ2S+ films to watch, books to read, podcasts to listen to or art to look at beginning Nov. 5

Sarah Taher
By Sarah Taher Nov 05, 2020

What to watch:
Mixed↑ (MixedUp)

“Mixed↑” (“Mixed Up”), directed by Howard J. Davis (a.k.a. Haui).
"Mixed↑" ("Mixed Up"), directed by Howard J. Davis (a.k.a. Haui).

The feature film Mixed↑ (Mixed Up), directed by Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist Howard J. Davis (a.k.a. Haui), will be streaming on LGBTQ2S+ network and streaming service OutTV on Nov. 11. The directorial debut was inspired by Haui’s personal experiences as a queer POC. The film follows Haui as he combats isolation as a queer mixed person and learns to celebrate being unique and finding inner cohesion. “I am Black. I am white. I am queer. I am here,” says Haui. Mixed↑ features testimonials from Haui’s biological and found family, including actress and activist Tantoo Cardinal, stage and screen performer Thom Allison and multidisciplinary artist Jani Lauzon. The film features the musical talents of Canadian opera singer Isaiah Bell, singer-songwriter Alex St. Kitts and Canadian artist and composer Jeremiah Sparks.

Mixed↑ (MixedUp), directed by Howard J. Davis, will be available to stream on OutTV starting Nov. 11.

What to read:
One Life by Megan Rapinoe

Book cover for One Life.

Queer American professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe is releasing her memoir, One Life, on Nov. 10. The memoir includes anecdotes from Rapinoe’s life and career, like when she took a knee in 2016 during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. She talks about being the first high-profile white athlete to do so and the immediate backlash she received. Rapinoe also touches on pressing topics like prison reform, racism, equal pay and white privilege. From suing the United States Soccer Federation over gender discrimination to her publicized refusal to visit the White House, Rapinoe hopes she inspires readers to use their voices to impact their communities for the better.

One Life by Megan Rapinoe will be available on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 10.

What to listen to:
We’re Having Gay Sex

New York-based comedian Ashley Gavin
New York-based comedian Ashley Gavin. Credit: ashgays.com

We’re Having Gay Sex is a weekly podcast hosted by queer New York-based comedian Ashley Gavin and her “snowflake sidekick,” non-binary comedian and performance artist Gara Lonning. After a decade of serial monogamy, Gavin decides to explore casual sex and shares the details of her experiences on the podcast. The show also features a guest star talking about their sex lives each week. In their latest episode, Medinah Monroe, from reality show Temptation Island and co-host of the CockTales podcast, talks about bringing a dildo into a hetero sex experience, sexy authority figures and more.

We’re Having Gay Sex is released weekly on Mondays or Tuesdays. You can listen on Apple Music and Spotify.

What to look at:
Zanele Muholi’s retrospective exhibit at Tate Modern

An image from Zanele Muholi 's 2003 series
An image from Zanele Muholi 's 2003 series "ID Crisis." Credit: Courtesy of Tate Modern

The U.K.’s Tate Modern is premiering a retrospective exhibit of non-binary South African artist and visual activist Zenele Muholi, running from Nov. 5 until March 2021. The exhibit features past and ongoing projects by the artist alongside personal statements and essays. Muholi’s work explores race, gender and sexuality, largely focusing on black lesbian, gay, transgender and intersex individuals. Tate’s collection features one of Zanele Muholi’s series titled, Only Half the Picture 2003–6, which was foundational for later projects that confronted stereotypes and taboos Black LGBTQ+ communities in South Africa faced. Each of the six prints showcased in the series features an intimate photo of a variety of bodies with the subject’s head cropped out of the image.

The Zanele Muholi retrospective exhibit runs at the Tate Modern museum from Nov. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021. Tickets are available on their website. This was supposed to an in-person showcase, but recent COVID-19 restrictions may have changed that; check with the museum. Muholi’s works are also accessible online.

