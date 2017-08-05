Pride 1 min 7 fun photos from Vancouver’s Davie Street block party 2017 By Wulfric Odinson Aug 05, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT 1. This effusive welcome. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 2. The freedom to dance with abandon. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 3. This kiss Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 4. This moment of lesbian love. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 5. A naughty puppy. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 6. This show of rainbows and consent culture. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra 7. This long pink sword. Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra Get Xtra in your inbox Xtra Queer Xtra Gay