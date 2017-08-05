Pride
1 min

7 fun photos from Vancouver’s Davie Street block party 2017

By Wulfric Odinson Aug 05, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

1. This effusive welcome.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

2. The freedom to dance with abandon.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

3. This kiss

Two bearded men kissing at Davie Street party.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

4. This moment of lesbian love.

Lesbian couple holding hands at Davie Street party.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

5. A naughty puppy.

Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

6. This show of rainbows and consent culture.

Two people at the David Street party, one wearing rainbow suspenders.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra

7. This long pink sword.

Cosplayer holding a long pink sword at the Davie Street party.
Credit: Wulfric Odinson/Xtra