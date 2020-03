“We don’t talk about sexuality and disability at all in queer spaces or hetero spaces. We don’t really talk about disability at all,” says Toronto-based disability awareness consultant Andrew Gurza. “I think non-disabled people are afraid to talk about sex and disability because it might be them one day.”

In the first of a two-part series focusing on disability and LGBTQ2 communities, Gurza talks about sex, relationships and feeling and giving pleasure as a disabled person.