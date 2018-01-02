Apologies, powerlifting and an LGBT union

Chechen man says public apology was forced

A man from Chechnya who said that he was persecuted for being gay, and then later apologized for the accusations on state television, now says the apology was forced under threats to his family. [The Moscow Times]

Lambda Legal votes to unionize

After complaints about benefit cuts and high turnover, the staff of the United States’ most prominent LGBT legal organization has voted overwhelmingly to unionize. [Washington Blade]

Chilean mayor fined for discrimination against trans councillor

A court in Chile has fined the mayor of the town of Lampa for calling a transgender city councillor by her legal name, instead of her chosen name. [La Tercera]

Powerlifting competition adds third gender category

This year’s LGBT International Powerlifting Championships will include a category for trans, intersex and non-binary athletes as well as for men and women, organizers have announced. [Windy City Times]

Trump fires HIV/AIDS council

The White House has fired all members of the advisory council on HIV and AIDS with no warning. This summer, some members of the council resigned because of President Donald Trump’s inaction on HIV issues. [Washington Blade]