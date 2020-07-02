4 things to wind you up or help you wind down this week

What to listen to:

QueerWOC Podcast

For those who are looking for intelligent commentary on the intersection of Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement, this podcast is for you.

QueerWOC is hosted by Nikeeta Slade, a proletarian Black feminist organizer and activist, and Montinique McEachern, a.k.a. Money, a mental health expert whose work centres around the needs of queer and trans women in marginalized communities. Based in Syracuse, and Nikeeta and Money focus on building community with, for and among trans and queer people of colour in New York. The pair are attempting to build an online audio syllabus to inform people of both the historical and current fight for equality for queer BIPOC—specifically at the intersection of queerness and blackness.

Each episode highlights a different queer woman of colour—like Diamond Stylz, a speaker and facilitator, who was a guest on the show and talked about Black queer and trans experiences in education. Nikeeta and Money also reflect on their own learning and mental health; one of the regular segments, “Mental Moment,” offers listeners tools for self-preservation. Though tackling heavy material at times, the hosts’ charming back-and-forth makes it feel like a conversation with your pals.

The bi-weekly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

What to watch:

Disclosure

According to Xtra contributor Tre’vell Anderson, Disclosure offers “an unprecedented look at trans representation in film and television since the beginning of moving images.”

From Silence of the Lambs to Tyler Perry to Bugs Bunny, the documentary explores how public opinion and the film industry reinforce inaccurate and demeaning depictions of trans folks. “It charts our community’s mixed feelings about a history of representation that is both celebratory and dehumanizing,” writes Anderson.

Disclosure is bursting with insightful commentary from trans people like actress Laverne Cox (who is also an executive producer of the film), Pose’s MJ Rodriguez as well as author and activist Chaz Bono (the ever-brilliant Anderson makes an appearance, too).

The Netflix documentary is available now to stream.

What to read:

Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood

RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven alumns and stars of UNHhhh, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are sharing their expertise on the feminine mystique in their new book Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood. The collection of essays is a satirical etiquette guide, advising women on fashion and beauty while also sharing personal stories and tackling topics like money, friendship and self-love.

The book is split into three sections: beauty and style, homemaking and relationships, and glamorous and campy photos of the queens are scattered throughout. If you love Trixie and Katya’s playful advice—or if you’re just looking for a new book to read—try grabbing a copy of this guide to modern womanhood.

The book is available for pre-order and will be released on Amazon July 14, 2020.

What to look at:

Uniqlo Tate Lates: Night In

London’s Tate Modern has begun putting its popular late-night monthly events online. This Friday, July 3, will celebrate and showcase LGBTQ art and culture.

Hosted by Dan Vo, the event will feature queer British artist Ajamu X, an interactive creative workshop with London artist Ashton Attzs, illustrator Wednesday Holmes, specially programmed DJ sets from NTS Radio and guided meditation with Suhaiyla Shakuwra to end the night.

Watch UNIQLO Tate Lates: Night In on the Tate website from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST on July 3; available to stream online for a week.