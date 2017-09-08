Artificial intelligence, postal ballots and sterilization

Finland to continue sterilizing trans people

The Finnish government has declined to change a law that forces trans people to be sterilized to legally change their gender. The United Nations and Amnesty International pushed for the change. [Gay Star News]

AI can pick out gay faces

Researchers at Stanford say they have trained an algorithm to correctly guess which of two faces is straight and which is gay 80 percent of the time. The researchers say subtle face shape changes, mostly indistinguishable to humans, give clues to sexual orientation. [The Guardian]

Australian high court green lights postal ballot

Australia’s postal ballot on same-sex marriage is legal, the country’s high court has ruled. Ballots for the non-binding vote will be mailed out next week. [The Sydney Morning Herald]

Indian gay criminalization to return to court

India’s Section 377 law criminalizing gay sex will go back to court for a full judicial review. A panel of Indian judges last month declared that the law infringed on privacy rights. [The Hindu]

Pioneering feminist Kate Millett dies

Second-wave feminist pioneer and author of Sexual Politics Kate Millett has died at age 82. She is survived by her wife, photojournalist Sophie Keir. [The Guardian]