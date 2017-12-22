Ballet, gay radio and a Shanghai nightclub

American Ballet Theatre dancer resigns due to sexual misconduct allegations

Renowned gay ballet dancer Marcelo Gomes has resigned because of unspecified sexual misconduct allegations from eight years ago, the American Ballet Theatre says. [Washington Post]

LGBT radio station opens in Tunisia

In the face of political pressure and death threats, LGBT activists in Tunisia have started a radio station to advocate for sexual minority rights. The station is thought to be the first in the Arab world. [Agence France-Presse]

Lesbian attacked in Shanghai nightclub

The Shanghai LGBT community is urging people to boycott a popular nightclub after a lesbian woman was attacked by security guards in the women’s washroom. [Shanghaiist]

Northern Irish marriage goes to court of appeal

After a defeat in court this summer, two gay couples in Northern Ireland are continuing their fight for equal marriage to the country’s court of appeal. Northern Ireland is the last part of the United Kingdom without marriage equality. [Irish News]

Indonesian gay people face media shaming amid crackdown

The New York Times looks at how the worst part of Indonesia’s crackdown on gay rights is how victims are shamed and exposed in the media and online.