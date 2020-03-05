 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

LGBTQ2 voters backed Bernie Sanders, Cher for Biden and Barbra Streisand on Trump

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Mar. 6

By Arvin Joaquin Mar 05, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
LGBTQ2 voters backed Bernie Sanders, Cher for Biden and Barbra Streisand on Trump
Credit: Derek Storm/Everett Collection, AP Photo/Matt Rourke, PBG/STRPA; Francesca Roh/Xtra

You know it: A new Xtra Weekly is coming your way. Haven’t subscribed yet? Take a peek at what you’re missing:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 The first openly gay major presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race two days before Super Tuesday—the biggest voting day of the U.S. primary election. Also this week, an exit poll finds more than 35 percent of LGBTQ2 voters backed U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after the advance vote. Plus, a Hong Kong court ruled that banning LGBTQ couples from accessing public housing is illegal.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉🌈 Barbra Streisand wrote a column for Variety on why U.S. President Donald Trump must be defeated. She also told the president that America was great “before you were elected”—honestly, Barbra, you tell him. Plus, Cher would like you to know she believes in Joe Biden.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s this week’s GIF. 💖

