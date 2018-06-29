World
1 min

Billy Elliot, condoms and civil unions

Your Daily Package of newsy and naughty bits from around the world

By Niko Bell Jun 29, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT

Hungarian media tussles over Billy Elliot

A newspaper known as a mouthpiece for Hungary’s ruling party has published an editorial saying that the musical Billy Elliot might turn children gay. The play’s director fought back. [BBC]

The condom debate

At the New York Times this week, historian Patrick William Kelly argued that gay men are courting disaster by straying from condoms; others responded that Kelly just doesn’t understand what safe sex means today.

Oral arguments end in Philippines marriage case

As formal oral arguments wrap up in the suit to legalize same-sex marriage in the Philippines, government officials have thrown cold water on the idea that the country is ready for a change to the law.

UK straight couple gets civil union

A heterosexual couple in the UK has won the right in court to a civil union, an institution that was previously restricted to gay couples as a substitute for marriage. [BBC]

Costa Rica president orders trans rights changes

The president of Costa Rica has issued an order that transgender citizens can change their name and gender on official documents, bringing the country in line with a ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. [La Prensa Libre]

Meet Pride Toronto’s 2018 grand marshal

See all videos

Read Next

Stories

Why accessibility in the queer community is still a problem

Mari Ramsawakh 3 days ago
Bill Whatcott Bill Whatcott

The Latest

Out in Toronto

Out in Toronto: June 28–July 4, 2018

Jeremy Willard 1 day ago
Out in Vancouver

Out in Vancouver: June 28–July 4, 2018

Tom Coleman 1 day ago