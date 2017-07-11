The Daily Package
Birth certificates, True Blood and antibiotics

By Niko Bell Jul 11, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
Actor Nelsan Ellis died on July 8, 2017 after alcohol withdrawal complications. Pictured here arriving at the premiere of HBO’s True Blood Season 3 at The Cinerama Dome on June 8, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Canadian parent fights for non-gendered birth certificate

A non-binary parent in British Columbia is going to court to keep gender off the birth certificate of their newborn child. Kori Doty has appeared in news around the world, including a tense exchange with Piers Morgan.

True Blood actor Nelsan Ellis dies

Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played gay line cook Lafayette in True Blood so well that the show’s writers had to scramble to figure out how not to kill off his character, has died at age 39 of heart failure. [Vanity Fair]

Gonorrhea warnings

The World Health Organization is warning that new drug-resistant strains of gonorrhea are emerging around the world. Scientists say new antibiotics and testing technology is needed to fight the strains. [CNN]

Parliamentary chaos in Australia

The Australian parliament’s dealings on a prospective plebiscite on equal marriage and the balancing of an electoral coalition are descending into chaos and arcane parliamentary rules. [The Guardian]

Pausing transition for babies

Two British trans men put their transitions on hold so they could first have children. Some headlines incorrectly called them the first legal men to give birth, though they were preceded by American Thomas Beatie. [The Telegraph]