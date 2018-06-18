World
1 min

Bisexual statistics, Baltic Pride and the World Cup

Your Daily Package of newsy and naughty bits from around the world

By Niko Bell Jun 18, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT

Peter Tatchell arrested in Moscow

British LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested in Moscow during the World Cup for protesting the Russian government’s complicity in the crackdown on gay people in Chechnya. [Independent]

LGBT American in numbers

A national poll of LGBT people done by BuzzFeed reveals a growing bisexual population, progressive politics and a lingering smoking habit.

Netanyahu all talk on gay rights

In a speech this weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted his country’s acceptance of LGBT people, but only a few days earlier his own party voted down a bill to give same-sex couples civil union rights. [Ynet]

Australian studio shows PrEP effectiveness

A study in The Lancet medical journal shows that while the use of HIV-prevention pill PrEP in Australia caused fewer men to use condoms, rates of HIV transmission still dropped. [New York Times]

Riga hosts Baltic Pride

Latvia’s capital city of Riga hosted 8,000 marchers in the annual Baltic Pride parade, which is held in a different Baltic country capital each year. [Global Times]

What does Reverend Cheri DiNovo think of the Ontario election?

See all videos

Read Next

Trinity Western University

Christian university Trinity Western loses fight over law school at Supreme Court

Arshy Mann 2 days ago

The Latest

World

LGBT activists file challenge of Barbados’ anti-gay laws

Rob Salerno 2 hours ago
Out in Ottawa

Out in Ottawa: June 16–30, 2018

Jeremy Willard 2 days ago