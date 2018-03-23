Bisexual visibility, trans compensation and Harvey Milk

Cynthia Nixon runs for New York governor

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, has officially announced her candidacy for governor of New York, putting her sexuality into the spotlight. [Associated Press]

Swedish parliament will compensate trans people for sterilization

The Swedish government will pay the equivalent of about $36,000 to over 600 transgender people who were sterilized as a requirement of legal gender change. [RFSL]

Kenya rules anal exams unconstitutional

A Kenyan court of appeal has ruled that forced anal exams to test for homosexuality, which is illegal in the country, are unconstitutional and violate human rights. [Associated Press]

San Francisco terminal to be named after Harvey Milk

Terminal 1 of the San Francisco International Airport will be named after gay civil-rights hero Harvey Milk. [San Francisco Examiner]

Northern Ireland marriage bill to arrive in Westminster

A bill to legalize same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland will go before UK parliament this week. Northern Ireland has between without a government for more than a year following a parliamentary collapse. [Belfast Telegraph]