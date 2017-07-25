Blood donation, adoption troubles and Texas trolling

UK relaxes blood donation window

Gay men in the UK can now give blood three months after their last sexual activity, instead of 12. Sex workers are also now subject to the same three-month window instead of being entirely banned. [BBC]

Trans Texan trolls governor

A trans woman from Texas posted a grinning selfie with oblivious Governor Greg Abbott, who is considering a “bathroom bill” to limit transgender rights. “How will the Potty Police know I’m transgender if the Governor doesn’t?” she posted.

Israelis protest adoption ban

Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli High Court’s opposition to same-sex adoption, and the government’s equivocation on the issue. [Jerusalem Post]

Troubles remain with German adoptions

While Germany celebrates the sudden passage of equal marriage, not all is resolved for gay couples. Adoption laws still make it difficult for same-sex partners to adopt the biological children of their partners. [BBC]

Philippines considers civil unions

The house speaker of the Philippines has proposed a bill that would allow same-sex couples to enter civil unions and adopt children. The bill would also allow for the dissolution of marriages, which is currently not legal in the country. [CNN]