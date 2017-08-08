Bourbon, Belfast and intractable problems

Bulleit Bourbon heiress says she was fired for being a lesbian

The daughter of Bulleit Bourbon’s founder says she was fired from her job as international spokesperson for the company because of a family dispute over her bringing her female partner to thanksgiving dinner. [The Washington Post]

United Healthcare backs down on Truvada case

After outrage from HIV activists, US insurance company United Healthcare has apologized for denying a gay man coverage for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug Truvada. The company initially told the man he would not be covered because he was using the drug for “high risk homosexual behavior.” [The Body]

Pressure mounts on Northern Ireland

Both the British and Irish governments put pressure on Northern Ireland during Belfast Pride over the country’s refusal to move forward on equal marriage. The British government flew a pride flag over its main office in Belfast, while gay Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended Belfast pride and said equal marriage was “only a matter of time.”

Anglican divide deepens over same-sex marriage

Even as the first same-sex wedding was celebrated within the Anglican Church in Scotland, the Archbishop of Canterbury called the divide over gay couples an “intractable problem.” The issue has driven a wedge between relatively liberal Western Anglicans and their African counterparts. [The Guardian]

Australian Liberals in chaos over marriage

Australia’s governing Liberal party remains deeply divided over whether to continue with a promised plebiscite on same-sex marriage, or whether to hold a direct vote in parliament, putting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s control over his party into question. [Herald Sun]