Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little signed two anti-trans bills, Lil Nas X’s confession and Ansel Elgort’s bulge

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Apr. 3

By Arvin Joaquin Apr 02, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little signed two anti-trans bills, Lil Nas X’s confession and actor Ansel Elgort
Credit: AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press, Chris Pizzello/Invision; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here’s a peek at what’s coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little signed two anti-transgender bills into law on Tuesday. Now, LGBTQ groups are suing the state. Also this week, American LGBTQ groups and advocates urged people not to hook-up during the pandemic. Plus, the High Court of Singapore rejected appeals by three gay men who argued the country’s criminalization of homosexuality was unconstitutional.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Bravery. Singer Lil Nas X came out as heterosexual on April Fools’ Day. Plus, actor Ansel Elgort was photographed wearing only gym shorts and fans got thirsty because El Niño happened 🌞🔥.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

