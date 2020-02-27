 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

California queers support Pete Buttigieg, Lady Gaga’s new single and Ben Affleck would like you to know he’s not on Grindr

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Feb. 28

By Arvin Joaquin Feb 27, 2020, 11:59 AM EST
Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Pete Buttigieg
Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision, John Barrett/PHOTOlink/Everett Collection, AP Photo/Elise Amendola; Francesca Roh/Xtra

It’s Thursday and another Xtra Weekly is coming your way. Haven’t subscribed yet? Here’s what you’re missing. Take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will getsupport from one of California’s leading LGBTQ+ groups, Equality California Votes. The group is launching a $100,000 effort to turn out sympathetic voters. Also this week, lawmakers in Virginia gave final passage to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill. If enacted, Virginia will become the first southern state to provide protections for LGBTQ2 people. Plus, a U.K. county council has apologized after a drag queen named FlowJob appeared at an LGBT event in a primary school.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉We’re ready, mama. Lady Gaga’s new single “Stupid Love” is here, and here’s everything we know so far. Plus, Ben Affleck would like you to know he’s *NOT* on Grindr. 📢

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Friend, here’s this week’s GIF. 🌈

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨

Creating space for marginalized identities with Queer Black and Awkward | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Xtra Weekly

Mike Bloomberg’s anti-trans comments, queers against Pete Buttigieg and Mj Rodriguez’s new boyfriend

Xtra Staff Feb 20
Xtra Weekly Topline featuring Janelle Monae, Donald Trump and Sex Education
Xtra Weekly

Trump gives to anti-LGBTQ religious organization, Janelle Monáe slays at the Oscars and Sex Education gets renewed

Xtra Staff Feb 13
Taylor Swift throws shade at a Republican Senator, Madonna’s big revelation and Jameela Jamil’s coming out
Xtra Weekly

Taylor Swift throws shade at a Republican Senator, Madonna’s big revelation and Jameela Jamil’s coming out

Arvin Joaquin Feb 06
Lilly Singh, Lil Nas X, and Tan France: This week on Xtra Weekly.
Xtra Weekly

Lil Nas X wins Grammys, Lilly Singh represents bisexuality and Tan France struts down the runway

Arvin Joaquin Jan 30
Peter Buttigieg, NikkieTutorials, and Sammie from the Netflix show, 'The Circle'
Xtra Weekly

NikkieTutorials comes out as trans, Elizabeth Warren talks about trans rights and ‘The Circle’ may be the bisexual show we’ve been waiting for

Arvin Joaquin Jan 16

The Latest

A queer community uplifts the author
Personal Essay

What being queer taught me about death

Zena Sharman 1 day ago
Inside Xtra lgbtq media
Inside Xtra

Hey sweeties, we’re changing

Rachel Giese 2 days ago
Unforgettable Black queers: Tarell Alvin McCraney, Barry Jenkins, Coco Montrese, Billy Porter and Nelsan Ellis.
Jordan Alexander
Group of doctors hold pens and clipboard pads