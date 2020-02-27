California queers support Pete Buttigieg, Lady Gaga’s new single and Ben Affleck would like you to know he’s not on Grindr

It’s Thursday and another Xtra Weekly is coming your way. Haven’t subscribed yet? Here’s what you’re missing. Take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

👉 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will getsupport from one of California’s leading LGBTQ+ groups, Equality California Votes. The group is launching a $100,000 effort to turn out sympathetic voters. Also this week, lawmakers in Virginia gave final passage to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill. If enacted, Virginia will become the first southern state to provide protections for LGBTQ2 people. Plus, a U.K. county council has apologized after a drag queen named FlowJob appeared at an LGBT event in a primary school.

👉We’re ready, mama. Lady Gaga’s new single “Stupid Love” is here, and here’s everything we know so far. Plus, Ben Affleck would like you to know he’s *NOT* on Grindr. 📢

