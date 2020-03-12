The Canadian government’s bill to ban conversion therapy, Halsey’s candidate and Joel Kim Booster’s gay romcom

What do you mean you haven’t subscribed to Xtra Weekly yet? Friend, here’s a peek at what you’re missing:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉On Monday, the Canadian government introduced a bill to ban conversion therapy throughout the country. Here’s everything you need to know about conversion therapy and what’s next. Also this week, Pride festivals across Europe may be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, a Toronto dad created bathing suit bottoms for trans girls—and we’re left with no choice but to stan. ❤️️

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉🌈 Bisexual icon. Bisexual singer-songwriter Halsey has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid. Plus, comedian Joel Kim Booster is set to star in a gay re-imagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and we can’t wait.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s this week’s GIF. ✨

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨