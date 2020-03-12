 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

The Canadian government’s bill to ban conversion therapy, Halsey’s candidate and Joel Kim Booster’s gay romcom

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, March 13

By Arvin Joaquin Mar 12, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
The Canadian government's bill to ban conversion therapy, Halsey's candidate and Joel Kim Booster's gay romcom
Credit: Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld, Hubert Boesl/DPA Via Zuma Press, Janet Gough/ AFF-USA.com; Francesca Roh/Xtra

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉On Monday, the Canadian government introduced a bill to ban conversion therapy throughout the country. Here’s everything you need to know about conversion therapy and what’s next. Also this week, Pride festivals across Europe may be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, a Toronto dad created bathing suit bottoms for trans girlsand we’re left with no choice but to stan. ❤️️

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉🌈 Bisexual icon. Bisexual singer-songwriter Halsey has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid. Plus, comedian Joel Kim Booster is set to star in a gay re-imagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and we can’t wait.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s this week’s GIF. ✨

This Ability: Andrew Gurza on queer disability and sex

