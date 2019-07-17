 
Inspired
1 min

Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy

By Xtra Video Jul 17, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
“Any illusions we have that white supremacy is in the past tense — it’s a bubble that’s been violently popped,” says author Catherine Hernandez.

