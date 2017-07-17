Chechnya, social justice and the London underground

Chechen leader: Take gays to Canada

In an interview, Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov says there are no gay people in the republic and, if there are, they should be taken away to Canada. Chechnya has been accused of a campaign of persecution and imprisonment against gay men. [Xtra]

Largest Seoul pride ever

This weekend Seoul, South Korea hosted the largest pride parade since its first in 2000, with over 80,000 marchers, surrounded by thousands of police and counter-protesters. This year South Korea grappled with a crackdown on LGBT people in the country’s military. [The Korea Herald]

No more ladies and gentlemen

Announcers on London’s underground network will no longer say “ladies and gentlemen,” in order to be more inclusive. The change follows a year of campaigning by LGBT groups. [The Washington Post.]

No Israeli adoptions for gay couples

The Israeli government has rejected a petition to allow gay couples to adopt children. The government said such adoptions would create difficulties for children, but activists cried homophobia. [The Times of Israel]

The Church of Social Justice

At Autostraddle, Frances Lee writes that American social justice movements have taken on unsavoury characteristics of religious conservatives, and calls for a more forgiving activism.