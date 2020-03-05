Throwing shade with comedian Anasimone George

“The person that I am today is because of comedy,” says comedian Anasimone George. “The more I tapped into myself and who I was, my comedy became stronger and more relatable.”

George has made quite a name for herself as the producer of Shade, a monthly comedy showcase for people of colour, women and LGBTQ2 folk.

In the latest installment of Xtra’s “Hard or Soft” video series, the Toronto-based comedian dishes the dirt on spiders (“disgusting!”), the boy who rejected her in Grade 4 (revenge is sweet) and the thirstiest DMs she’s gotten (you’ll never guess).

Hey Beyoncé! George has a message for you.