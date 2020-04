Jewish comedian Jess Salomon and Palestinian comedian Eman El-Husseini met and fell in love almost 10 years ago in Montreal. They got married, moved to New York City and now star in the Crave TV special The El-Salomons: Marriage of Convenience.

In the latest edition of “Hard or Soft,” Salomon and El-Husseini stop by Xtra to answer questions about how they met, their thirstiest DMs and how they want to be buried in a double casket so they can spoon for eternity.