Copyright infringement, gay spas and an Iraqi love story

Trans filmmaker accuses David France of stealing material

Trans activist and filmmaker Reina Gossett said in a social media post this weekend that journalist David France stole material and ideas from her for his film The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson. France replied on his own page that he supports Gossett’s work, but did not steal any material.

51 men arrested in Indonesia in anti-gay raid

Police in Indonesia have arrested 51 men in a raid on what they call a “gay spa.” Homosexuality is not specifically criminalized in the country, but the men will be charged under pornography and prostitution laws under an ongoing crackdown on LGBT citizens. [Reuters]

Indonesia moves towards broad LGBT-rights bill

Indonesia’s parliament has passed a bill including broad LGBT protections, including the right to use washrooms for trans people. The senate must still confirm the bill. [The Washington Blade]

A gay Iraqi love story

Btoo Allami was a sergeant in the Iraqi military; Nayyef Hrebid was a translator for the US Marines. CNN tells their story of love, trial and escape.

UK trans charity denies Times story

After the Sunday Times published a story saying a UK trans charity had advised a mother to “force” her son to live as a girl and had been served with a court order to stop, the charity says the story is a fiction.