Costa Rica, figure skating and a gender neutral android

Costa Rica marriage delayed

What would have been the first same-sex marriage in Costa Rica was delayed this weekend when notaries refused to recognize the legality of the union. Equal marriage in many Latin American countries was ordered by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights earlier this month. [Reuters]

Women’s marches take over streets worldwide

Echoing the 2017 marches in protest of US President Donald Trump one year later, thousands of women and allies took to the streets around the world this weekend. See pictures from the New York Times.

Gay Olympian decries US vice-president

Figure skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay American athlete to win a spot on the US Winter Olympics team, took aim at Vice-President Mike Pence in an interview, saying he would avoid meeting Pence, who will lead the American delegation to the South Korean games. [NBC]

Ten more arrested in Egypt crackdown

This week ten more Egyptians were arrested for “debauchery” in an ongoing crackdown on LGBT rights that has so far caught up 85 people. [Human Rights Watch]

Study: Children easily accept gender neutrality

Researchers at Vanderbilt University say a new study shows that children have an easier time accepting gender neutral people than previously thought. The researchers showed clips of a cartoon featuring a gender neutral android, and then asked children what they thought of the character.