Daniela Vega, Saint Patrick’s Day and lesbian governors

By Niko Bell Mar 10, 2018, 7:26 AM EST

Oscar win boosts Chilean gender bill

A bill to recognize transgender rights in Chile was stalled in the National Congress. But then a film featuring a Chilean transgender actress, Daniela Vega, won an Oscar. [The New York Times]

Irish PM promises to push Trump on gay rights

Ahead of a traditional Saint Patrick’s Day visit to the United States, gay Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar promised to push US President Donald Trump on gay rights. [Pink News]

Lesbians take on governor’s races

Actress Cynthia Nixon in New York and sheriff Lupe Valdez in Texas are challenging other Democratic candidates to run in the states’ gubernatorial races.

Philippines to hold equal marriage court case

The supreme court of the Philippines will hear a case for equal marriage this summer, judges have decided. Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has recently become an unlikely ally of the gay rights movement in the country. [ABS]

Thousands protest against equal marriage in Panama

In response to the groundbreaking Inter-American Court of Human Rights decision ordering marriage equality across Latin America, thousands of protesters from conservative groups and Christian universities took to the streets in Panama to rally against equal marriage. [Panama America]

Could police have stopped alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur?

