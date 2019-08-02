Donald Trump plays Jesus, promises to cure AIDS if re-elected

No matter how hard you try, there’s really no way of saving someone from drowning in their own delusion. Especially if they’re Donald Trump.

At a rally in Cincinnati on Aug 1, Trump announced he would end the AIDS epidemic if re-elected in 2020. Okay, take this moment to let that sink in. If Jesus could turn water into wine, then anything is possible, right?

“The things we’re doing in our country today, there’s never been anything like it,” the Head Cheeto said. “We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America.”

Of course,Trump is known for making grand claims that, well, don’t come to fruition. Hey Donny, how’s that wall that Mexico is paying for coming along? 👂

And surprise, like most of his claims, this one is baseless. It originates from the president’s 2019 State of the Union address, in which he promised to end the transmission of HIV in the US by 2030 — what experts call a “doable but daunting” task. But given the Trump administration’s lack of support for LGBTQ2 communities and ongoing cuts to services and resources that support those living with HIV, the president’s plan borders on impossible.

Whatever it takes to get that gay vote, I guess. 👀

Trump also promised to cure childhood cancer (and not any other cancers) and send astronauts to Mars. (We’d recommend shipping him to another planet, but we doubt extraterrestrials want him, either. 👽🚫)

This story is part of Salty Queers, quick takes on the pop culture and political news that has us marinating in bitterness.