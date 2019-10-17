Ask an Expert 1 min Dr. Jen Gunter on what to keep out of vaginas By Xtra Video Oct 17, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT The author of The Vagina Bible and host of Jensplaining talks about the things that shouldn’t go in a vagina. Get Xtra in your inbox Every Friday, a collection of LGBTQ2 news and culture stories from Xtra and around the world. Our newsletters may contain promotional messages and special offers from our partners. These messages will be clearly identified. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Privacy Policy. Read Next Ask an Expert What people with uteruses should know about acupuncture and fertility Eternity Martis Aug 01 Ask an Expert I'm intersex. Is it normal that I don't get a period? Xtra Video May 28 Ask an Expert If I'm a trans man, do I still need to have pap smears? Xtra Video May 23 Ask an Expert What's up with period sex and STIs? Ask an expert Xtra Video May 21 The Latest Ask Kai: Advice for the Apocalypse The Canadian federal election is coming up. As a queer person, I’m not confident in any of the candidates. Should I even vote? Kai Cheng Thom 2 days ago RuPaul's Drag Race ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ episode 2 power ranking: Upstairs, downstairs Kevin O’Keeffe 5 days ago RuPaul's Drag Race ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Episode 2 recap: Paul. RuPaul Kevin O’Keeffe Oct 11 Xtra Weekly Highlights from the cross-country LGBTQ2 election town halls Arvin Joaquin Oct 11 Politics Here’s what LGBTQ2 candidates told us matters to them this election Fae Johnstone Oct 11 Load More Stories