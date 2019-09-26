Drag Race Canada’s judges have been announced—and we’re shook

Hallelu! Drag Race Canada just released the official names of the judges in the country’s spinoff of the hit television show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

First Canadian Drag Race alumna Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor and activist (and hot daddy 💦) Jeffrey B. Chapman, America’s Next Top Model mentor Stacey McKenzie, and TV personality Traci Melchor were named judges of the Canadian franchise by network Crave TV on Thursday—and we are shaking.

It’s about time! I know some amazing Canadian queens who need their shot ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Shawn Desrosiers (@Shawdes29) September 26, 2019

Drag Race was first announced in June. According to a release, “the resident judges will helm every episode, visiting the Werk Room, introducing challenges, revealing episode twists, and deciding who “Sash-ehs Away”, and who stays, after the epic Lip Sync For Your Life performance.”

The franchise also introduces Melchor as Canada’s Squirrel friend. As the squirrel friend, she will be making special house visits and hold challenges to test the queens. Melchor will also introduce the main stage themes and challenges, and critique the queens.

In a tweet, Hytes announced her excitement to be a permanent judge on the show. In a statement, she said: “I’m so excited as the time has finally come for the world to see the talent that Canada has to offer.”

Bowyer-Chapman, who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as celebrity judge, said: “I am beyond thrilled to be part of bringing this cultural phenomenon up north. I cannot wait to see what the upcoming legendary Canadian Queens are going to serve to bring the house down boots.”

McKenzie, who’s not new to the world of reality television, also expressed her enthusiasm. “This is a chance for us to showcase Canada’s unique brand of voice, personality, and presence,” she said.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s big win as Outstanding reality-competition Program on the 71st Emmy Awards. While RuPaul Charles will not be part of the show, he gave the show his endorsement when it was first announced. “I am proud to announce that the Drag Race family is expanding as Crave is about to begin production on Drag Race Canada. The panel and judges will be from the Great White North, representing Canada’s very best,” he said. “This new franchise has my whole-hearted blessing. Good luck… and don’t puck it up!”

Drag Race Canada premieres on Crave and OUTtv in 2020. We know that’s months away, but don’t worry, we got your Drag Race craving covered. Next week, we’re launching our coverage of Drag Race UK, and gurl, we 👏 are 👏 ready 👏.

