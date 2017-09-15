Edith Windsor, Orthodox Jews and a Canadian apology

Test-case champion Edith Windsor dies

The woman whose appeal for a tax refund led to the legalization of same-sex marriage across the United States has died at 88. Edith Windsor’s case started the legal fight that culminated in the landmark Obergefell v Hodges. [The New York Times]

Australians take sides on same-sex marriage poll

As a postal ballot on same-sex marriage gets underway in Australia, the country is polarizing around the issue. Former prime minister Tony Abbott wrote an editorial attacking marriage for gay people, while his daughter says she will vote the other way. A minister cancelled a straight couple’s wedding after they expressed support for same-sex marriage on social media, and robocalls warned some Australians of “radical gay sex education.”

Russian activist charged for propaganda

Russian LGBT activist Evdokia Romanova has been charged with spreading gay propaganda for sharing links on social media from articles that promote LGBT equality, including articles from BuzzFeed and The Guardian. [Amnesty International]

Canada prepares for apology to LGBT people

The Canadian government has announced a council that will write an apology to LGBT citizens, to be delivered by the prime minister. As well as raids on gay bathhouses and discriminatory policies, the Canadian government was particularly aggressive in identifying and ejecting gay public servants during the Cold War. [The Globe and Mail]

Orthodox Israeli MP resigns after attending gay wedding

A member of Israel’s parliament has stepped down because two years ago, he attended the wedding of his gay nephew. Same-sex marriage is not officially sanctioned in Israel, but couples married abroad can register their partnerships. [The BBC]