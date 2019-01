Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the fearless Eric Effiong on Sex Education, is the real MVP of the show. Portraying an out, gay Black teen, Eric is the best friend of main character Otis, and a fashionista who sucks at playing the French horn but is always willing to help ladies give a better blowjob.

Social media has been singing Eric’s praises, proclaiming him the shining star of Sex Education, and with good reason: he is all of us. Here are a few reasons why we Stan for the Tromboner.

The outfit he wore on his 17th birthday to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch topped all our teenage ensembles.

He’s super down with periods.

He has a very logical hypothesis about sex.

He gives a mean banana blowjob.

He is all of us after a night out.

His relationship with his father is refreshingly beautiful and honest.

He refuses to let fear stop him from living his truth (and nobody can rock a head wrap like him).

He makes the faces we sometimes wish we could in a work meeting.

His friendship with Otis is the purest form of joy.

He isn’t passive-aggressive when his friends make him mad.

And last, he knows who he is. Just try to stop him!