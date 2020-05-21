 
Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, May 22

By Arvin Joaquin May 21, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
collage image of Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monae and Ruby Rose titled Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA via ZUMA Press, Hahn Lionel/ABACA, Jeffery Garland / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Hungary has banned people from legally changing their gender. On Tuesday, the country’s Parliament voted 134 to 56 in favour of a new law that defines gender on the basis of “sex at birth,” as registered on a birth certificate. Also this week, Albania has banned all psychologists from conducting gay conversion therapy on minors. The ban was issued after a request from the Albanian LGBTQ advocacy group Pink Embassy on May 11. Plus, some Iraqi politicians have condemned the raising of the rainbow flag by foreign embassies for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Ruby Rose exits the CW’s Batwoman after her first season playing the iconic lead role. Plus, Janelle Monáe apparently fought for Billy Porter’s performance at the Oscars earlier this year. And, not a Karen? Ellen DeGeneres is apparently “at the end of her rope” because of the undying rumours that she’s “mean.”

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Idk about you, but I think it’s time to remember Janelle Monáe legendary vagina pants ❤️️.

