Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’

👉Hungary has banned people from legally changing their gender. On Tuesday, the country’s Parliament voted 134 to 56 in favour of a new law that defines gender on the basis of “sex at birth,” as registered on a birth certificate. Also this week, Albania has banned all psychologists from conducting gay conversion therapy on minors. The ban was issued after a request from the Albanian LGBTQ advocacy group Pink Embassy on May 11. Plus, some Iraqi politicians have condemned the raising of the rainbow flag by foreign embassies for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

👉Ruby Rose exits the CW’s Batwoman after her first season playing the iconic lead role. Plus, Janelle Monáe apparently fought for Billy Porter’s performance at the Oscars earlier this year. And, not a Karen? Ellen DeGeneres is apparently “at the end of her rope” because of the undying rumours that she’s “mean.”

