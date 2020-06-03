What’s happening with every Pride in the world

International Prides 2020
Global Pride
June 27
http://www.globalpride2020.org
Online: Participating organizations so far announced include New York City Pride, Dublin Pride, Sydney Mardi Gras, Washington D.C.’s Capital Pride and Provincetown Pride; many others TBA. Speakers include Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica, which just legalized same-sex marriage, Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India. Entertainers include Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Dixie Chicks, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage. More TBA.
Euro Pride
Thessaloniki, Greece
http://epoa.eu
Postponed: Date TBA
InterPride World Conference and European Pride AGM
Oslo, Norway
Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11
http://www.interpride.org
http://epoa.eu
Moved online
City Prides (in alphabetical order)
A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z
-A-
Adelaide, Australia
www.prideadelaide.org
No 2020 information
Albany, New York
Capital Pride
50th anniversary celebrations
www.capitalpridecenter.org/pride
Postponed: New date TBA
Albuquerque, New Mexico
ABQ Pride
http://www.abqpride.com
Cancelled
Alicante, Spain
Orgullo Alacant
www.facebook.com/OrgulloAlacant
Cancelled: TBC
Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 31-Aug. 2
www.amsterdamgaypride.nl
Cancelled
Anchorage, Alaska
anchoragepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Aug. 1
www.annarborpride.com
Moved online
Antwerp, Belgium
Aug. 5-9
www.antwerppride.com
Moved online
Asbury Park, New Jersey
Jersey Pride
http://www.jerseypride.org
Postponed to Oct. 11
Asheville, North Carolina
Blue Ridge Pride
http://www.blueridgepride.org
Cancelled
Athens, Greece
http://athenspride.eu
Postponed: New date Sep. 4 TBC
Atlanta, Georgia
Oct. 9-11
www.atlantapride.org
Auckland, New Zealand
Feb. 3-21, 2021
https://aucklandpride.org.nz
Augusta, Georgia
http://www.prideaugusta.org
Cancelled
Austin, Texas
Aug. 15
https://austinpride.org
Looks like it’s still happening TBC
-B- back to top
Baltimore, Maryland
http://baltimorepride.org/pride2020info
Postponed: New date TBA
Barcelona, Spain
June 25-27
http://www.pridebarcelona.org
Moved online
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
June 27
https://www.batonrougepride.org/events.html
Postponed: New date TBA
Belfast, U.K.
July 24-Aug. 1
http://www.belfastpride.com/belfast-pride-2020-dates-are-here
Benidorm, Spain
Aug. 31-Sep. 6
https://www.benidormpride.com/en
Berlin, Germany
Christopher Street Day/Berlin Pride
July 25
https://csd-berlin.de
Moved online
Biarritz, France
June 20
http://www.facebook.com/events/2907663779323164
Moved online
Bilbao, Spain
http://www.bilbaobizkaiapride.com
No 2020 information
Birmingham, U.K.
https://www.birminghampride.com
Postponed to Sep. 5-6
Blackpool, U.K.
June 6
http://prideblackpool.co.uk
Moved online: A fundraiser with all proceeds will go to their charity partners, Horizon LGBTQ at Renaissance U.K., a local support group tackling drug, alcohol and sexual health issues.
Bloomington, Indiana
Pride Fest
Aug. 29
http://bloomingtonpride.org/pridefest
Spencer Pride
http://spencerpride.org/festival
Postponed to Oct. 17
Bogotá, Colombia
Marcha LGBTI
http://www.guiagaycolombia.com/marchaslgbti/index.htm
Cancelled
Boise, Idaho
Sep. 11-12
http://www.boisepridefest.org
Bologna, Italy
http://www.bolognapride.it
No 2020 information
Bordeaux, France
http://amis-homosocialite.e-monsite.com/agenda/gay-pride-de-bordeaux-3-1.html
Cancelled
Boston, Massachusetts
http://www.bostonpride.org/festival
Cancelled
Brighton, U.K.
Pride Brighton and Hove Pride
http://www.brighton-pride.org
Cancelled
Brussels, Belgium
http://www.pride.be
Postponed to Aug. 21-31
Budapest, Hungary
Aug. 22
http://budapestpride.com
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Marcha del Orgullo
http://www.marchadelorgullo.org.ar
No 2020 information
Buffalo, New York
http://buffaloprideweek.com
Postponed to Aug. 17-23
-C- back to top
Calgary, Alberta
30th anniversary
Aug. 28-Sep. 6
http://www.calgarypride.ca/festival-2020
Moved online
Canberra, Australia
SpringOut
springout.com.au/about
No 2020 information
Cape Town, South Africa
http://capetownpride.org
Cancelled
Cardiff, U.K.
Aug. 28-30
http://www.pridecymru.com
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
https://crpridefest.com
Cancelled
Charlotte, North Carolina
http://charlottepride.org
Cancelled
Charleston, South Carolina
Aug. 22-29
http://www.charlestonpride.org/pride
Chatham Kent, Ontario
https://www.ckpride.com/
Cancelled
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tennessee Valley Pride
Oct. 4
http://www.tennesseevalleypride.com
Chicago, Illinois
http://www.chicagopridecalendar.org
Cancelled: Possible new date TBA
Christchurch, New Zealand
March 2021
http://www.chchpride.co.nz/pride-week
Cincinnati, Ohio
http://www.cincinnatipride.org
Postponed: New date TBA
Cleveland, Ohio
Sep. 12
http://lgbtcleveland.org/pride-in-the-cle
Cologne, Germany
Sep. 26-Oct. 11
http://www.colognepride.de/en
Columbia, Missouri
Aug. 29
www.midmopride.org
Columbia, South Carolina
Oct. 16-17
http://scpride.org
Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 3
http://columbuspride.org
Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug. 18-23
http://www.copenhagenpride.dk
Cork, Ireland
Sep. 26
http://corkpride.com
Cranbook, British Columbia
https://www.facebook.com/cranbrookpride/
Postponed, with a mix of online and real events: Youth Pride virtual movie night, July 17; “Socially Distant Pride Celebration” on July 18.
-D- back to top
Dallas, Texas
http://dallaspride.org/alan-ross-texas-freedom-parade
Moved online: Date TBA
Darwin, Australia
Sep. 4-6
http://darwinpride.com.au
Dayton, Ohio
Aug. 21-23
http://daytonlgbtcenter.org
Denver, Colorado
June 20-21
http://denverpride.org
Moved online: Drag Race alumna Jackie Cox is the only confirmed entertainer so far, performing sometime on June 20. The virtual parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. EST) on June 21, with parade “units” supplied by community members streaming with live commentary.
Des Moines, Iowa
http://www.capitalcitypride.org
Postponed to July 17-19
Detroit, Illinois
Ferndale Pride
Sep. 26
http://www.ferndalepride.com
Motor City Pride
http://www.facebook.com/pg/motorcitypride
Postponed: New date TBA
Michigan Pride
http://www.michiganpride.org
Cancelled
Dresden, Germany
http://www.csd-dresden.de
Cancelled
Dublin, Ireland
June 28
http://www.dublinpride.ie
Moved online: “Live, interactive” digital parade beginning noon local time (7 a.m. EST). Other events TBA.
Durham, North Carolina
http://www.pridedurham.org
Cancelled
-E- back to top
Edinburgh, U.K.
www.prideedinburgh.org.uk
Cancelled
Edmonton, Alberta
Fort Saskatchewan Pride
June 12-19
http://www.facebook.com/pg/fortsaskpride/events
-F- back to top
Fernie, British Columbia
Fernie and Elk Valley Pride
Sep. 24-27
https://ferniepride.ca/
Fire Island, New York
Long Island Pride
June 14
prideonthebeach.org/product-category/2020-li-pride-event
Moved online: Redubbed the Virtual New York Pride, events include a 5K race, a special Pride LGBTQ Exhibit, LGBT Youth Prom and a two-hour virtual streaming event.
Florence, Italy
Pride Toscana
http://www.toscanapride.eu/en
Cancelled
Florianópolis, Brazil
Sep. 6
www.facebook.com/events/384845398874612
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Pride of the Americas
http://pridefortlauderdale.org
Postponed: Fall date TBA
Fort St. John, British Columbia
Pride Walk
https://www.northpeacepridesociety.ca/
Postponed to Sep. 12 (tentatively).
Frankfurt, Germany
http://csd-frankfurt.de
Postponed: New date TBA
Frederickton, New Brunswick
July 6-12
https://frederictonpride.com/
TBC
-G- back to top
Geneva, Switzerland
http://www.genevapride.ch
Postponed: TBC
Glasgow, U.K.
MardiGla
http://www.mardigla.org
Postponed to Sep. 26
Gran Canaria, Canary Islands
Maspalomas Pride
Oct. 2-11
http://maspalomaspride.es
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Aug. 1
http://www.facebook.com/grpridefest
Guadalajara, Mexico
June 6
http://www.guadalajarapride.com
-H- back to top
Halifax, Nova Scotia
July 16-26
http://www.halifaxpride.com
Revamp TBA
Hamburg, Germany
Christopher Street Day/Pride
http://www.hamburg-pride.de/hamburg-pride-csd
Postponed: New date TBA
Helsinki, Finland
June 22-28
https://pride.fi/hae-mukaan-helsinki-pride-kumppaniksi-2020
Hong Kong, China
www.hkpride.net
Postponed: New date TBA
Honolulu, Hawaii
Oct. 17
http://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/parade-festival
Status TBC
Houston, Texas
June 20-27
http://pridehouston.org/celebration
Events scheduled throughout June, with the parade on June 17.
-I- back to top
Ibiza, Spain
http://ibizagaypride.eu
Postponed: New date TBA
Indianapolis, Indiana
June 20
indypride.org/indy-pride-festival
Moved online
Iowa City, Iowa
https://www.iowacitypride.org
Cancelled
-J- back to top
Jacksonville, Florida
River City Pride
http://www.rivercitypride.org/parade
Postponed: New dates TBA
Jasper, British Columbia
https://jasperpride.ca/
Cancelled
Johannesburg, South Africa
Oct. 31
http://www.prideofafrica.org/events/johannesburg-pride
-K- back to top
Kansas City, Missouri
http://www.kcpridefest.org
Postponed to Oct. 2-4
Kemptville, Ontario
https://kemptvillepride.com/
Cancelled
Key West, Florida
http://gaykeywestfl.com/pride
Postponed to Nov. 18-22
-L- back to top
Las Vegas, Nevada
http://lasvegaspride.org
Postponed: New dates TBA
Leeds, U.K.
http://www.leedspride.com
Cancelled
Lethbridge, Alberta
https://lethbridgepride.ca/
Moved online
Lille, France
http://www.lillepride.fr
Postponed to Sep. 26
Lisbon, Portugal
Orgullo LGBT Lisboa
http://orgulholgbtlisboa.blogspot.com
Cancelled
Liverpool, U.K.
http://www.lcrpride.co.uk/prideinlpool
Postponed: New dates TBA
London, U.K.
http://prideinlondon.org
Cancelled
Long Beach, California
http://longbeachpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA
Los Angeles, California
http://lapride.org
50th anniversary
Postponed and moved online: Date and details TBA
Louisville, Kentucky
June 19-2
http://kypride.com
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
July 4-12
http://gaymat.lu
Moved online: Revamp details TBA
Lyon, France
http://www.fierte.net
Postponed: New date TBA
-M- back to top
Madison, Wisconsin
Aug. 16
http://www.outreachmagicfestival.org
Madrid, Spain
http://www.gomadr
dpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA
Manchester, U.K.
Be Proud
June 27-28
http://www.beproudweekend.com
Moved online
Manchester Pride
http://www.manchesterpride.com
Cancelled
Mannheim, Germany
Christopher Street Day/Rhein-Neckar
http://www.csdrn.de
Cancelled
Marseille, France
http://www.facebook.com/pridemarseille
Postponed to Sep. 5
Maui, Hawaii
Aloha Pride
Oct. 8-18
http://www.alohamauipride.org
Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 2, 2020; 2021 date TBA
http://www.midsumma.org.au/whats-on/events/midsumma-pride-march-event
Memphis, Tennessee
Sep. 25-27
http://midsouthpride.org/pridefest
Parade starts at 1 p.m. CDT on Sep. 26.
Mexico City, Mexico
Marcha del orgullo LGBTI
June 27
http://www.facebook.com/events/187880172305233
Miami, Florida
Hispanic and Indigenous Pride
Oct. 1-15
http://www.celebrateorgullo.com
Miami Beach, Florida
http://miamibeachpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA
Milan, Italy
June 19-28
http://www.milanopride.it/en
Parade on June 27
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
http://www.milwaukeepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA
Minneapolis, Minnesota
June 28
http://tcpride.org/parade
Moved online: Parade streaming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m CST; more details TBA.
Montpellier, France
http://www.facebook.com/FierteMontpellierPride
Postponed: New date TBA
Montreal, Quebec
Aug. 6-16
http://fiertemtl.com/en
Moved online: Details TBA
Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Moosejawpride.ca
Postponed: Details TBA. You Belong Here” campaign ran May 24-31.
Munich, Germany
http://www.csdmuenchen.de
Cancelled, possible new date TBA
-N- back to top
Nanaimo, British Columbia
https://www.nanaimopride.ca/
Cancelled
Nantes, France
http://nosig.fr
Cancelled
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville Pride
http://www.nashvillepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA
Nashville Black Pride
Oct. 9-11
http://www.nashvilleblackpride.org
New Hope, Pennsylvania
http://www.newhopecelebrates.com/pridefest
Postponed to Oct. 10
New Orleans, Louisiana
http://www.neworleanspridefestival.com
Cancelled
New York, New York
http://www.nycpride.org
Cancelled
Nice, France
Pink Parade
http://www.facebook.com/AglaeLGBT
Cancelled
-O- back to top
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
http://www.oklahomacitypride.org
Postponed to Sep. 4-6
Omaha, Nebraska
Heartland Pride
http://heartlandpride.org/2020pride
Cancelled
Orlando, Florida
Gay Days
http://www.gaydays.com
Cancelled: Focus moves to Gay Days Halloween, Oct. 27-Nov. 2
Come Out With Pride
Oct 10
http://comeoutwithpride.com
Oslo, Norway
http://www.oslopride.no/a/press-release-pride-2020
Cancelled: Some events online
Ottawa, Ontario
Capital Pride/Fierté dans la capitale
Aug. 21-30
http://capitalpride.ca
Moved online
-P- back to top
Palm Springs, Florida
Nov. 6-8
http://www.pspride.org
Paris, France
http://www.inter-lgbt.org/marche-des-fiertes
http://www.gaypride.fr
Postponed: Date TBA
Pender Island, British Columbia
Aug. 8
https://www.pender-island-pride.org/
The Pride Parade will be replaced by a Pride Convoy that will travel across North and South Pender Islands, with plans to live-stream the event.
Perth, Australia
http://www.pridewa.com.au
No 2020 information
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Black Pride
http://phillyblackpride.org/
Cancelled
Philly Pride
http://www.phillygaypride.org
Cancelled
South New Jersey Gay Pride
Sep. 13
http://www.JerseyGayPride.com
Phoenix, Arizona
Bisbee Pride Weekend
http://www.bisbeepride.com
Moved online: Date TBA
Phoenix Pride
http://phoenixpride.org
Postponed to Nov. 7-8
Pictou County, Nova Scotia
https://www.pcrainbowcommunity.ca/
Cancelled
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
http://pittsburghpride.org
Postponed: New fall dates TBA
Portland, Oregon
Pride Northwest
June 13-14
http://portlandpride.org/together-in-pride
Moved online: Performances at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PST on June 13. Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST on June 14. Details TBA.
Prague, Czech Republic
Aug. 3-8
http://www.praguepride.cz
Providence, Rhode Island
Rhode Island Pride
http://prideri.org
Postponed: New date TBA
Provincetown, Massachusetts
http://ptown.org/calendar/pride
Cancelled
-Q- back to top
Quebec City, Quebec
Fête Arc-en-ciel de Québec
http://fetearcenciel.ca
Cancelled
-R- back to top
Regina, Saskatchewan
Queen City Pride
https://queencitypride.ca/
Postponed to September: Details TBA
Rehoboth, Delaware
http://www.delawarepride.org
Cancelled
Reno, Nevada
July 25
http://northernnevadapride.org
Reykjavík, Iceland
Aug. 4-9
http://hinsegindagar.is/en
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sep. 27
http://www.facebook.com/events/614526966063112
Rochester, New York
July 11-19
http://outalliance.org/roc-pride-2020
Parade on July 18
Rome, Italy
http://www.romapride.it
Cancelled
-S- back to top
Sacramento, California
http://sacramentopride.org
Cancelled
St. John’s, Newfoundland
https://stjohnspride.ca/
Moved online
St. Louis, Missouri
http://www.pridestl.org
Postponed to Aug. 15-16
St. Petersburg, Florida
http://stpetepride.com
Cancelled
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah Pride
http://utahpridecenter.org/events/#pride-festival
Postponed to Sep. 26-27
Moab Pride Festival
Sep. 25-26
http://www.moabpride.com
San Antonio, Texas
June 27
http://www.pridesanantonio.org/lgbtq-festival.html
Moved online, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST on June 27
San Diego, California
http://sdpride.org
Cancelled
San Francisco, California
June 27-28
http://www.sfpride.org/celebration
Moved online: Live and taped performances, speeches, DJ sets and other entertainment from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. PST on June 27; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST on June 28. Details TBA.
San José, California
Silicon Valley Pride
Aug. 29-30
http://www.svpride.com
Moved online: Details TBA
San Juan, Puerto Rico
http://www.pridepuertorico.com
Cancelled
Santa Fe, New Mexico
http://hrasantafe.org/event/pride-parade-on-the-plaza
Postponed to Sep. 19
Santiago, Chile
June 20
http://www.facebook.com/events/2748489738717890
Moved online: Entertainment and community submissions to be broadcast on YouTube.
São Paulo, Brazil
http://paradasp.org.br
Postponed to Nov. 22
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
June 20
http://saskatoonpride.ca
Moved online: Virtual parade beginning at noon CST on June 20.
Savannah, Georgia
http://www.savannahpride.com
No 2020 information
Seattle, Washington
June 26-28
http://www.seattlepride.org
Moved online, with some possible in-person events later in the summer.
Singapore, Singapore
Pink Dot
http://pinkdot.sg
Cancelled
Sitges, Spain
http://www.gaysitgespride.com
Postponed: New date TBA
Stockholm, Sweden
July 31-Aug. 2
http://www.stockholmpride.org
Stuttgart, Germany
July 25-26
http://www.csd-stuttgart.de
Surrey, British Columbia
https://www.surreypride.ca/
Cancelled
Sydney, Australia
Mardi Gras
Feb. 16, 2021
http://www.mardigras.org.au/events/fair-day
Participating online in Global Pride on June 24, 2020.
-T- back to top
Taipei, Taiwan
Oct. 31
http://www.facebook.com/Taiwan.LGBT.Pride
Tampa, Florida
http://tampapride.org/
Cancelled
Tel Aviv, Israel
http://www.facebook.com/events/336035017293914
Postponed: New date TBA
Thunder Bay, Ontario
https://thunderpride.ca/
Cancelled
Timmins, Ontario
https://www.timminspride.com/
Cancelled, with community submitted videos to be posted online late June.
Tokyo, Japan
Rainbow Pride
http://tokyorainbowpride.com/english
Cancelled
Toledo, Ohio
Aug. 21-23
http://toledopride.com
Toronto, Ontario
June 26-28
http://www.pridetoronto.com
Moved online. Trans Pride: an hour of speakers and performers followed by an hour of community engagement from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Bloom Youth Programming: Poetry, music, performance art, burlesque, drag and more. Hosted by Bom Bae from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Alternaqueer: a “fever dream” of drag and live acts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST on June 26. Yes Yes Y’all: hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and SOCA from 9 p.m. to midnight EST on June 26. Dyke Rally [March]: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Catalyst: Indigenous and Two-Spirit programming from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST on June 27. ASL Programming from 2pm to 3:30 p.m. on June 27. Rangeela: Toronto’s only queer South Asian dance party hosts Bollywood-inspired performances and dancing from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Drag Ball: a showcase of Canadian drag artists TBA from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Lavender: party with LGBTQ2 women, trans and nonbinary folks from 9:30 p.m. to midnight EST on June 27. Black Queer Collective: Black queer youth curate a stage for fellow Black queer and trans youth from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 28. Online Pride Parade: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST on June 28.
Toulouse, France
http://pridetoulouse.com
Postponed to Sep. 5
The Triangle, North Carolina
Raleigh Pride
Aug. 9
http://www.outraleighpride.org
Tucson, Arizona
http://tucsonpride.org
http://www.virtualazpride.org
Date TBA; online entertainment every third Saturday of the month
Tulsa, Oklahoma
http://www.okeq.org/tulsa-pride.html
Cancelled, some online events
-V- back to top
Valencia, Spain
http://lambdavalencia.org
Cancelled
Vancouver, British Columbia
July 27-Aug. 2
http://www.vancouverpride.ca
Moved online. Highlights include Proclamation and Flag Raising and a social distant group wedding at City Hall on July 27; details TBA. Writers Showcase in partnership with Vancouver Writers Festival, and What’s in My Box? drag showcase on July 28. The Pride Ball with Van Vogue Jam is on July 29. Mango Sweet presents Hot Fruit 5G, a QTBIPOC Pride celebration on July 30. Symphonic Pride finds Pride and the Vancouver Symphony teaming up on July 31. The Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show and Public Disco Pride Edition is Aug. 1. Virtual Pride Parade streamed live and the Sunset Beach Main Stage Show on Aug. 1. More details TBA.
Vienna, Austria
http://viennapride.at
Cancelled
-W- back to top
Warsaw, Poland
http://www.paradarownosci.eu/pl/strona-glowna
Cancelled
Washington, D.C.
D.C. Black Pride
http://dcblackpride.org/2020
Cancelled
Capital Pride
June 1-14
http://www.capitalpride.org
Moved online, with some low-density in-person events: Entertainment will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on June 14; also participating online in Global Pride 2020 on June 27.
Wellington, New Zealand
http://wipp.nz/
2021 date TBA
Winnipeg, Manitoba
http://pridewinnipeg.com/pride-2020
Moved online and postponed to Sep. 4-13.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
http://pridews.org
Cancelled
-Y- back to top
Yukon, Northwest Territories
https://www.queeryukon.com/
Postponed: Details TBA
-Z- back to top
Zurich, Switzerland
http://zurichpridefestival.ch
Cancelled
EDITOR’S NOTE: The information above is changing rapidly. We at Xtra are trying to keep this list as up-to-date as possible, but errors and lapses are inevitable. Please double check with any of the mentioned organizations and events directly.