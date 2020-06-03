What’s happening with every Pride in the world

International Prides 2020

Global Pride



June 27

http://www.globalpride2020.org

Online: Participating organizations so far announced include New York City Pride, Dublin Pride, Sydney Mardi Gras, Washington D.C.’s Capital Pride and Provincetown Pride; many others TBA. Speakers include Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica, which just legalized same-sex marriage, Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India. Entertainers include Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Dixie Chicks, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage. More TBA.

Euro Pride

Thessaloniki, Greece

http://epoa.eu

Postponed: Date TBA

InterPride World Conference and European Pride AGM

Oslo, Norway

Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11

http://www.interpride.org

http://epoa.eu

Moved online

City Prides (in alphabetical order)



-A-

Adelaide, Australia

www.prideadelaide.org

No 2020 information

Albany, New York

Capital Pride

50th anniversary celebrations

www.capitalpridecenter.org/pride

Postponed: New date TBA

Albuquerque, New Mexico

ABQ Pride

http://www.abqpride.com

Cancelled

Alicante, Spain

Orgullo Alacant

www.facebook.com/OrgulloAlacant

Cancelled: TBC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 31-Aug. 2

www.amsterdamgaypride.nl

Cancelled

Anchorage, Alaska

anchoragepride.org

Postponed: New date TBA

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Aug. 1

www.annarborpride.com

Moved online

Antwerp, Belgium

Aug. 5-9

www.antwerppride.com

Moved online

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Jersey Pride

http://www.jerseypride.org

Postponed to Oct. 11

Asheville, North Carolina

Blue Ridge Pride

http://www.blueridgepride.org

Cancelled

Athens, Greece

http://athenspride.eu

Postponed: New date Sep. 4 TBC

Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 9-11

www.atlantapride.org

Auckland, New Zealand

Feb. 3-21, 2021

https://aucklandpride.org.nz

Augusta, Georgia

http://www.prideaugusta.org

Cancelled

Austin, Texas

Aug. 15

https://austinpride.org

Looks like it’s still happening TBC

Baltimore, Maryland

http://baltimorepride.org/pride2020info

Postponed: New date TBA

Barcelona, Spain

June 25-27

http://www.pridebarcelona.org

Moved online

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

June 27

https://www.batonrougepride.org/events.html

Postponed: New date TBA

Belfast, U.K.

July 24-Aug. 1

http://www.belfastpride.com/belfast-pride-2020-dates-are-here

Benidorm, Spain

Aug. 31-Sep. 6

https://www.benidormpride.com/en

Berlin, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Berlin Pride

July 25

https://csd-berlin.de

Moved online

Biarritz, France

June 20

http://www.facebook.com/events/2907663779323164

Moved online

Bilbao, Spain

http://www.bilbaobizkaiapride.com

No 2020 information

Birmingham, U.K.

https://www.birminghampride.com

Postponed to Sep. 5-6

Blackpool, U.K.

June 6

http://prideblackpool.co.uk

Moved online: A fundraiser with all proceeds will go to their charity partners, Horizon LGBTQ at Renaissance U.K., a local support group tackling drug, alcohol and sexual health issues.

Bloomington, Indiana

Pride Fest

Aug. 29

http://bloomingtonpride.org/pridefest

Spencer Pride

http://spencerpride.org/festival

Postponed to Oct. 17

Bogotá, Colombia

Marcha LGBTI

http://www.guiagaycolombia.com/marchaslgbti/index.htm

Cancelled

Boise, Idaho

Sep. 11-12

http://www.boisepridefest.org

Bologna, Italy

http://www.bolognapride.it

No 2020 information

Bordeaux, France

http://amis-homosocialite.e-monsite.com/agenda/gay-pride-de-bordeaux-3-1.html

Cancelled

Boston, Massachusetts

http://www.bostonpride.org/festival

Cancelled

Brighton, U.K.

Pride Brighton and Hove Pride

http://www.brighton-pride.org

Cancelled

Brussels, Belgium

http://www.pride.be

Postponed to Aug. 21-31

Budapest, Hungary

Aug. 22

http://budapestpride.com

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marcha del Orgullo

http://www.marchadelorgullo.org.ar

No 2020 information

Buffalo, New York

http://buffaloprideweek.com

Postponed to Aug. 17-23

Calgary, Alberta

30th anniversary

Aug. 28-Sep. 6

http://www.calgarypride.ca/festival-2020

Moved online

Canberra, Australia

SpringOut

springout.com.au/about

No 2020 information

Cape Town, South Africa

http://capetownpride.org

Cancelled

Cardiff, U.K.

Aug. 28-30

http://www.pridecymru.com

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

https://crpridefest.com

Cancelled

Charlotte, North Carolina

http://charlottepride.org

Cancelled

Charleston, South Carolina

Aug. 22-29

http://www.charlestonpride.org/pride

Chatham Kent, Ontario

https://www.ckpride.com/

Cancelled

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tennessee Valley Pride

Oct. 4

http://www.tennesseevalleypride.com

Chicago, Illinois

http://www.chicagopridecalendar.org

Cancelled: Possible new date TBA

Christchurch, New Zealand

March 2021

http://www.chchpride.co.nz/pride-week

Cincinnati, Ohio

http://www.cincinnatipride.org

Postponed: New date TBA

Cleveland, Ohio

Sep. 12

http://lgbtcleveland.org/pride-in-the-cle

Cologne, Germany

Sep. 26-Oct. 11

http://www.colognepride.de/en

Columbia, Missouri

Aug. 29

www.midmopride.org

Columbia, South Carolina

Oct. 16-17

http://scpride.org

Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 3

http://columbuspride.org

Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug. 18-23

http://www.copenhagenpride.dk

Cork, Ireland

Sep. 26

http://corkpride.com

Cranbook, British Columbia

https://www.facebook.com/cranbrookpride/

Postponed, with a mix of online and real events: Youth Pride virtual movie night, July 17; “Socially Distant Pride Celebration” on July 18.

Dallas, Texas

http://dallaspride.org/alan-ross-texas-freedom-parade

Moved online: Date TBA

Darwin, Australia

Sep. 4-6

http://darwinpride.com.au

Dayton, Ohio

Aug. 21-23

http://daytonlgbtcenter.org

Denver, Colorado

June 20-21

http://denverpride.org

Moved online: Drag Race alumna Jackie Cox is the only confirmed entertainer so far, performing sometime on June 20. The virtual parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. EST) on June 21, with parade “units” supplied by community members streaming with live commentary.

Des Moines, Iowa

http://www.capitalcitypride.org

Postponed to July 17-19

Detroit, Illinois

Ferndale Pride

Sep. 26

http://www.ferndalepride.com

Motor City Pride

http://www.facebook.com/pg/motorcitypride

Postponed: New date TBA

Michigan Pride

http://www.michiganpride.org

Cancelled

Dresden, Germany

http://www.csd-dresden.de

Cancelled

Dublin, Ireland

June 28

http://www.dublinpride.ie

Moved online: “Live, interactive” digital parade beginning noon local time (7 a.m. EST). Other events TBA.

Durham, North Carolina

http://www.pridedurham.org

Cancelled

Edinburgh, U.K.

www.prideedinburgh.org.uk

Cancelled

Edmonton, Alberta

Fort Saskatchewan Pride

June 12-19

http://www.facebook.com/pg/fortsaskpride/events

Fernie, British Columbia

Fernie and Elk Valley Pride

Sep. 24-27

https://ferniepride.ca/

Fire Island, New York

Long Island Pride

June 14

prideonthebeach.org/product-category/2020-li-pride-event

Moved online: Redubbed the Virtual New York Pride, events include a 5K race, a special Pride LGBTQ Exhibit, LGBT Youth Prom and a two-hour virtual streaming event.

Florence, Italy

Pride Toscana

http://www.toscanapride.eu/en

Cancelled

Florianópolis, Brazil

Sep. 6

www.facebook.com/events/384845398874612

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pride of the Americas

http://pridefortlauderdale.org

Postponed: Fall date TBA

Fort St. John, British Columbia

Pride Walk

https://www.northpeacepridesociety.ca/

Postponed to Sep. 12 (tentatively).

Frankfurt, Germany

http://csd-frankfurt.de

Postponed: New date TBA

Frederickton, New Brunswick

July 6-12

https://frederictonpride.com/

TBC

Geneva, Switzerland

http://www.genevapride.ch

Postponed: TBC

Glasgow, U.K.

MardiGla

http://www.mardigla.org

Postponed to Sep. 26

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

Maspalomas Pride

Oct. 2-11

http://maspalomaspride.es

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 1

http://www.facebook.com/grpridefest

Guadalajara, Mexico

June 6

http://www.guadalajarapride.com

Halifax, Nova Scotia

July 16-26

http://www.halifaxpride.com

Revamp TBA

Hamburg, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Pride

http://www.hamburg-pride.de/hamburg-pride-csd

Postponed: New date TBA

Helsinki, Finland

June 22-28

https://pride.fi/hae-mukaan-helsinki-pride-kumppaniksi-2020

Hong Kong, China

www.hkpride.net

Postponed: New date TBA

Honolulu, Hawaii

Oct. 17

http://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/parade-festival

Status TBC

Houston, Texas

June 20-27

http://pridehouston.org/celebration

Events scheduled throughout June, with the parade on June 17.

Ibiza, Spain

http://ibizagaypride.eu

Postponed: New date TBA

Indianapolis, Indiana

June 20

indypride.org/indy-pride-festival

Moved online

Iowa City, Iowa

https://www.iowacitypride.org

Cancelled

Jacksonville, Florida

River City Pride

http://www.rivercitypride.org/parade

Postponed: New dates TBA

Jasper, British Columbia

https://jasperpride.ca/

Cancelled

Johannesburg, South Africa

Oct. 31

http://www.prideofafrica.org/events/johannesburg-pride

Kansas City, Missouri

http://www.kcpridefest.org

Postponed to Oct. 2-4

Kemptville, Ontario

https://kemptvillepride.com/

Cancelled

Key West, Florida

http://gaykeywestfl.com/pride

Postponed to Nov. 18-22

Las Vegas, Nevada

http://lasvegaspride.org

Postponed: New dates TBA

Leeds, U.K.

http://www.leedspride.com

Cancelled

Lethbridge, Alberta

https://lethbridgepride.ca/

Moved online

Lille, France

http://www.lillepride.fr

Postponed to Sep. 26

Lisbon, Portugal

Orgullo LGBT Lisboa

http://orgulholgbtlisboa.blogspot.com

Cancelled

Liverpool, U.K.

http://www.lcrpride.co.uk/prideinlpool

Postponed: New dates TBA

London, U.K.

http://prideinlondon.org

Cancelled

Long Beach, California

http://longbeachpride.com

Postponed: New date TBA

Los Angeles, California

http://lapride.org

50th anniversary

Postponed and moved online: Date and details TBA

Louisville, Kentucky

June 19-2

http://kypride.com

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

July 4-12

http://gaymat.lu

Moved online: Revamp details TBA

Lyon, France

http://www.fierte.net

Postponed: New date TBA

Madison, Wisconsin

Aug. 16

http://www.outreachmagicfestival.org

Madrid, Spain

http://www.gomadr

dpride.com

Postponed: New date TBA

Manchester, U.K.

Be Proud

June 27-28

http://www.beproudweekend.com

Moved online

Manchester Pride

http://www.manchesterpride.com

Cancelled

Mannheim, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Rhein-Neckar

http://www.csdrn.de

Cancelled

Marseille, France

http://www.facebook.com/pridemarseille

Postponed to Sep. 5

Maui, Hawaii

Aloha Pride

Oct. 8-18

http://www.alohamauipride.org

Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 2, 2020; 2021 date TBA

http://www.midsumma.org.au/whats-on/events/midsumma-pride-march-event

Memphis, Tennessee

Sep. 25-27

http://midsouthpride.org/pridefest

Parade starts at 1 p.m. CDT on Sep. 26.

Mexico City, Mexico

Marcha del orgullo LGBTI

June 27

http://www.facebook.com/events/187880172305233

Miami, Florida

Hispanic and Indigenous Pride

Oct. 1-15

http://www.celebrateorgullo.com

Miami Beach, Florida

http://miamibeachpride.com

Postponed: New date TBA

Milan, Italy

June 19-28

http://www.milanopride.it/en

Parade on June 27

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

http://www.milwaukeepride.org

Postponed: New date TBA

Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 28

http://tcpride.org/parade

Moved online: Parade streaming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m CST; more details TBA.

Montpellier, France

http://www.facebook.com/FierteMontpellierPride

Postponed: New date TBA

Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 6-16

http://fiertemtl.com/en

Moved online: Details TBA

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Moosejawpride.ca

Postponed: Details TBA. You Belong Here” campaign ran May 24-31.

Munich, Germany

http://www.csdmuenchen.de

Cancelled, possible new date TBA

Nanaimo, British Columbia

https://www.nanaimopride.ca/

Cancelled

Nantes, France

http://nosig.fr

Cancelled

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Pride

http://www.nashvillepride.org

Postponed: New date TBA

Nashville Black Pride

Oct. 9-11

http://www.nashvilleblackpride.org

New Hope, Pennsylvania

http://www.newhopecelebrates.com/pridefest

Postponed to Oct. 10

New Orleans, Louisiana

http://www.neworleanspridefestival.com

Cancelled

New York, New York

http://www.nycpride.org

Cancelled

Nice, France

Pink Parade

http://www.facebook.com/AglaeLGBT

Cancelled

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

http://www.oklahomacitypride.org

Postponed to Sep. 4-6

Omaha, Nebraska

Heartland Pride

http://heartlandpride.org/2020pride

Cancelled

Orlando, Florida

Gay Days

http://www.gaydays.com

Cancelled: Focus moves to Gay Days Halloween, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Come Out With Pride

Oct 10

http://comeoutwithpride.com

Oslo, Norway

http://www.oslopride.no/a/press-release-pride-2020

Cancelled: Some events online

Ottawa, Ontario

Capital Pride/Fierté dans la capitale

Aug. 21-30

http://capitalpride.ca

Moved online

Palm Springs, Florida

Nov. 6-8

http://www.pspride.org

Paris, France

http://www.inter-lgbt.org/marche-des-fiertes

http://www.gaypride.fr

Postponed: Date TBA

Pender Island, British Columbia

Aug. 8

https://www.pender-island-pride.org/

The Pride Parade will be replaced by a Pride Convoy that will travel across North and South Pender Islands, with plans to live-stream the event.

Perth, Australia

http://www.pridewa.com.au

No 2020 information

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Black Pride

http://phillyblackpride.org/

Cancelled

Philly Pride

http://www.phillygaypride.org

Cancelled

South New Jersey Gay Pride

Sep. 13

http://www.JerseyGayPride.com

Phoenix, Arizona

Bisbee Pride Weekend

http://www.bisbeepride.com

Moved online: Date TBA

Phoenix Pride

http://phoenixpride.org

Postponed to Nov. 7-8

Pictou County, Nova Scotia

https://www.pcrainbowcommunity.ca/

Cancelled

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

http://pittsburghpride.org

Postponed: New fall dates TBA

Portland, Oregon

Pride Northwest

June 13-14

http://portlandpride.org/together-in-pride

Moved online: Performances at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PST on June 13. Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST on June 14. Details TBA.

Prague, Czech Republic

Aug. 3-8

http://www.praguepride.cz

Providence, Rhode Island

Rhode Island Pride

http://prideri.org

Postponed: New date TBA

Provincetown, Massachusetts

http://ptown.org/calendar/pride

Cancelled

Quebec City, Quebec

Fête Arc-en-ciel de Québec

http://fetearcenciel.ca

Cancelled

Regina, Saskatchewan

Queen City Pride

https://queencitypride.ca/

Postponed to September: Details TBA

Rehoboth, Delaware

http://www.delawarepride.org

Cancelled

Reno, Nevada

July 25

http://northernnevadapride.org

Reykjavík, Iceland

Aug. 4-9

http://hinsegindagar.is/en

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sep. 27

http://www.facebook.com/events/614526966063112

Rochester, New York

July 11-19

http://outalliance.org/roc-pride-2020

Parade on July 18

Rome, Italy

http://www.romapride.it

Cancelled

Sacramento, California

http://sacramentopride.org

Cancelled

St. John’s, Newfoundland

https://stjohnspride.ca/

Moved online

St. Louis, Missouri

http://www.pridestl.org

Postponed to Aug. 15-16

St. Petersburg, Florida

http://stpetepride.com

Cancelled

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Pride

http://utahpridecenter.org/events/#pride-festival

Postponed to Sep. 26-27

Moab Pride Festival

Sep. 25-26

http://www.moabpride.com

San Antonio, Texas

June 27

http://www.pridesanantonio.org/lgbtq-festival.html

Moved online, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST on June 27

San Diego, California

http://sdpride.org

Cancelled

San Francisco, California

June 27-28

http://www.sfpride.org/celebration

Moved online: Live and taped performances, speeches, DJ sets and other entertainment from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. PST on June 27; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST on June 28. Details TBA.

San José, California

Silicon Valley Pride

Aug. 29-30

http://www.svpride.com

Moved online: Details TBA

San Juan, Puerto Rico

http://www.pridepuertorico.com

Cancelled

Santa Fe, New Mexico

http://hrasantafe.org/event/pride-parade-on-the-plaza

Postponed to Sep. 19

Santiago, Chile

June 20

http://www.facebook.com/events/2748489738717890

Moved online: Entertainment and community submissions to be broadcast on YouTube.

São Paulo, Brazil

http://paradasp.org.br

Postponed to Nov. 22

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

June 20

http://saskatoonpride.ca

Moved online: Virtual parade beginning at noon CST on June 20.

Savannah, Georgia

http://www.savannahpride.com

No 2020 information

Seattle, Washington

June 26-28

http://www.seattlepride.org

Moved online, with some possible in-person events later in the summer.

Singapore, Singapore

Pink Dot

http://pinkdot.sg

Cancelled

Sitges, Spain

http://www.gaysitgespride.com

Postponed: New date TBA

Stockholm, Sweden

July 31-Aug. 2

http://www.stockholmpride.org

Stuttgart, Germany

July 25-26

http://www.csd-stuttgart.de

Surrey, British Columbia

https://www.surreypride.ca/

Cancelled

Sydney, Australia

Mardi Gras

Feb. 16, 2021

http://www.mardigras.org.au/events/fair-day

Participating online in Global Pride on June 24, 2020.

Taipei, Taiwan

Oct. 31

http://www.facebook.com/Taiwan.LGBT.Pride

Tampa, Florida

http://tampapride.org/

Cancelled

Tel Aviv, Israel

http://www.facebook.com/events/336035017293914

Postponed: New date TBA

Thunder Bay, Ontario

https://thunderpride.ca/

Cancelled

Timmins, Ontario

https://www.timminspride.com/

Cancelled, with community submitted videos to be posted online late June.

Tokyo, Japan

Rainbow Pride

http://tokyorainbowpride.com/english

Cancelled

Toledo, Ohio

Aug. 21-23

http://toledopride.com

Toronto, Ontario

June 26-28

http://www.pridetoronto.com

Moved online. Trans Pride: an hour of speakers and performers followed by an hour of community engagement from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Bloom Youth Programming: Poetry, music, performance art, burlesque, drag and more. Hosted by Bom Bae from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Alternaqueer: a “fever dream” of drag and live acts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST on June 26. Yes Yes Y’all: hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and SOCA from 9 p.m. to midnight EST on June 26. Dyke Rally [March]: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Catalyst: Indigenous and Two-Spirit programming from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST on June 27. ASL Programming from 2pm to 3:30 p.m. on June 27. Rangeela: Toronto’s only queer South Asian dance party hosts Bollywood-inspired performances and dancing from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Drag Ball: a showcase of Canadian drag artists TBA from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Lavender: party with LGBTQ2 women, trans and nonbinary folks from 9:30 p.m. to midnight EST on June 27. Black Queer Collective: Black queer youth curate a stage for fellow Black queer and trans youth from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 28. Online Pride Parade: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST on June 28.

Toulouse, France

http://pridetoulouse.com

Postponed to Sep. 5

The Triangle, North Carolina

Raleigh Pride

Aug. 9

http://www.outraleighpride.org

Tucson, Arizona

http://tucsonpride.org

http://www.virtualazpride.org

Date TBA; online entertainment every third Saturday of the month

Tulsa, Oklahoma

http://www.okeq.org/tulsa-pride.html

Cancelled, some online events

Valencia, Spain

http://lambdavalencia.org

Cancelled

Vancouver, British Columbia

July 27-Aug. 2

http://www.vancouverpride.ca

Moved online. Highlights include Proclamation and Flag Raising and a social distant group wedding at City Hall on July 27; details TBA. Writers Showcase in partnership with Vancouver Writers Festival, and What’s in My Box? drag showcase on July 28. The Pride Ball with Van Vogue Jam is on July 29. Mango Sweet presents Hot Fruit 5G, a QTBIPOC Pride celebration on July 30. Symphonic Pride finds Pride and the Vancouver Symphony teaming up on July 31. The Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show and Public Disco Pride Edition is Aug. 1. Virtual Pride Parade streamed live and the Sunset Beach Main Stage Show on Aug. 1. More details TBA.

Vienna, Austria

http://viennapride.at

Cancelled

Warsaw, Poland

http://www.paradarownosci.eu/pl/strona-glowna

Cancelled

Washington, D.C.

D.C. Black Pride

http://dcblackpride.org/2020

Cancelled

Capital Pride

June 1-14

http://www.capitalpride.org

Moved online, with some low-density in-person events: Entertainment will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on June 14; also participating online in Global Pride 2020 on June 27.

Wellington, New Zealand

http://wipp.nz/

2021 date TBA

Winnipeg, Manitoba

http://pridewinnipeg.com/pride-2020

Moved online and postponed to Sep. 4-13.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

http://pridews.org

Cancelled

Yukon, Northwest Territories

https://www.queeryukon.com/

Postponed: Details TBA

Zurich, Switzerland

http://zurichpridefestival.ch

Cancelled

EDITOR’S NOTE: The information above is changing rapidly. We at Xtra are trying to keep this list as up-to-date as possible, but errors and lapses are inevitable. Please double check with any of the mentioned organizations and events directly.