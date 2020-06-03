 
A world of Pride
Credit: Olga Kurbatova, polygraphus, mikimad, fad1986/iStock, GettyImages Plus; Francesca Roh/Xtra
DIY Pride
12 min

What’s happening with every Pride in the world

Okay, maybe not every Pride, but a whole whack of them—with updates on what’s been cancelled, postponed or moved online

By Xtra Staff Jun 03, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT

International Prides 2020

Global Pride

June 27
http://www.globalpride2020.org
Online: Participating organizations so far announced include New York City Pride, Dublin Pride, Sydney Mardi Gras, Washington D.C.’s Capital Pride and Provincetown Pride; many others TBA. Speakers include Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica, which just legalized same-sex marriage, Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India. Entertainers include Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Dixie Chicks, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage. More TBA.

Euro Pride

Thessaloniki, Greece
http://epoa.eu
Postponed: Date TBA

InterPride World Conference and European Pride AGM

Oslo, Norway
Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11
http://www.interpride.org
http://epoa.eu
Moved online

City Prides (in alphabetical order)


A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

-A-

Adelaide, Australia

www.prideadelaide.org
No 2020 information

Albany, New York

Capital Pride
50th anniversary celebrations
www.capitalpridecenter.org/pride
Postponed: New date TBA

Albuquerque, New Mexico

ABQ Pride
http://www.abqpride.com
Cancelled

Alicante, Spain

Orgullo Alacant
www.facebook.com/OrgulloAlacant
Cancelled: TBC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 31-Aug. 2
www.amsterdamgaypride.nl
Cancelled

Anchorage, Alaska

anchoragepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Aug. 1
www.annarborpride.com
Moved online

Antwerp, Belgium

Aug. 5-9
www.antwerppride.com
Moved online

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Jersey Pride
http://www.jerseypride.org 
Postponed to Oct. 11

Asheville, North Carolina

Blue Ridge Pride
http://www.blueridgepride.org
Cancelled

Athens, Greece

http://athenspride.eu
Postponed: New date Sep. 4 TBC

Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 9-11
www.atlantapride.org

Auckland, New Zealand

Feb. 3-21, 2021
https://aucklandpride.org.nz

Augusta, Georgia 

http://www.prideaugusta.org
Cancelled

Austin, Texas

Aug. 15
https://austinpride.org
Looks like it’s still happening TBC

-B-    back to top

Baltimore, Maryland

http://baltimorepride.org/pride2020info
Postponed: New date TBA

Barcelona, Spain

June 25-27
http://www.pridebarcelona.org
Moved online

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

June 27
https://www.batonrougepride.org/events.html
Postponed: New date TBA

Belfast, U.K.

July 24-Aug. 1
http://www.belfastpride.com/belfast-pride-2020-dates-are-here

Benidorm, Spain

Aug. 31-Sep. 6
https://www.benidormpride.com/en

Berlin, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Berlin Pride
July 25
https://csd-berlin.de
Moved online

Biarritz, France

June 20
http://www.facebook.com/events/2907663779323164
Moved online

Bilbao, Spain

http://www.bilbaobizkaiapride.com
No 2020 information

Birmingham, U.K.

https://www.birminghampride.com
Postponed to Sep. 5-6

Blackpool, U.K.

June 6
http://prideblackpool.co.uk
Moved online: A fundraiser with all proceeds will go to their charity partners, Horizon LGBTQ at Renaissance U.K., a local support group tackling drug, alcohol and sexual health issues.

Bloomington, Indiana

Pride Fest
Aug. 29
http://bloomingtonpride.org/pridefest

Spencer Pride
http://spencerpride.org/festival
Postponed to Oct. 17

Bogotá, Colombia

Marcha LGBTI
http://www.guiagaycolombia.com/marchaslgbti/index.htm
Cancelled

Boise, Idaho

Sep. 11-12
http://www.boisepridefest.org

Bologna, Italy

http://www.bolognapride.it
No 2020 information

Bordeaux, France

http://amis-homosocialite.e-monsite.com/agenda/gay-pride-de-bordeaux-3-1.html
Cancelled

Boston, Massachusetts

http://www.bostonpride.org/festival
Cancelled

Brighton, U.K.

Pride Brighton and Hove Pride
http://www.brighton-pride.org
Cancelled

Brussels, Belgium

http://www.pride.be
Postponed to Aug. 21-31

Budapest, Hungary

Aug. 22
http://budapestpride.com

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marcha del Orgullo
http://www.marchadelorgullo.org.ar
No 2020 information

Buffalo, New York

http://buffaloprideweek.com
Postponed to Aug. 17-23

-C-    back to top

Calgary, Alberta

30th anniversary
Aug. 28-Sep. 6
http://www.calgarypride.ca/festival-2020
Moved online

Canberra, Australia

SpringOut
springout.com.au/about
No 2020 information

Cape Town, South Africa

http://capetownpride.org
Cancelled

Cardiff, U.K.

Aug. 28-30
http://www.pridecymru.com

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

https://crpridefest.com
Cancelled

Charlotte, North Carolina

http://charlottepride.org
Cancelled

Charleston, South Carolina

Aug. 22-29
http://www.charlestonpride.org/pride

Chatham Kent, Ontario

https://www.ckpride.com/
Cancelled

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tennessee Valley Pride
Oct. 4
http://www.tennesseevalleypride.com

Chicago, Illinois

http://www.chicagopridecalendar.org
Cancelled: Possible new date TBA

Christchurch, New Zealand

March 2021
http://www.chchpride.co.nz/pride-week

Cincinnati, Ohio

http://www.cincinnatipride.org
Postponed: New date TBA

Cleveland, Ohio

Sep. 12
http://lgbtcleveland.org/pride-in-the-cle

Cologne, Germany

Sep. 26-Oct. 11
http://www.colognepride.de/en

Columbia, Missouri

Aug. 29
www.midmopride.org

Columbia, South Carolina

Oct. 16-17
http://scpride.org

Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 3
http://columbuspride.org

Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug. 18-23
http://www.copenhagenpride.dk

Cork, Ireland

Sep. 26
http://corkpride.com

Cranbook, British Columbia

https://www.facebook.com/cranbrookpride/
Postponed, with a mix of online and real events: Youth Pride virtual movie night, July 17; “Socially Distant Pride Celebration” on July 18.

-D-    back to top

Dallas, Texas

http://dallaspride.org/alan-ross-texas-freedom-parade
Moved online: Date TBA

Darwin, Australia

Sep. 4-6
http://darwinpride.com.au

Dayton, Ohio

Aug. 21-23
http://daytonlgbtcenter.org

Denver, Colorado

June 20-21
http://denverpride.org
Moved online: Drag Race alumna Jackie Cox is the only confirmed entertainer so far, performing sometime on June 20. The virtual parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. EST) on June 21, with parade “units” supplied by community members streaming with live commentary.

Des Moines, Iowa

http://www.capitalcitypride.org
Postponed to July 17-19

Detroit, Illinois

Ferndale Pride
Sep. 26
http://www.ferndalepride.com

Motor City Pride
http://www.facebook.com/pg/motorcitypride
Postponed: New date TBA

Michigan Pride
http://www.michiganpride.org
Cancelled

Dresden, Germany

http://www.csd-dresden.de
Cancelled

Dublin, Ireland

June 28
http://www.dublinpride.ie
Moved online: “Live, interactive” digital parade beginning noon local time (7 a.m. EST). Other events TBA.

Durham, North Carolina 

http://www.pridedurham.org
Cancelled

-E-    back to top

Edinburgh, U.K.

www.prideedinburgh.org.uk
Cancelled

Edmonton, Alberta

Fort Saskatchewan Pride
June 12-19
http://www.facebook.com/pg/fortsaskpride/events

-F-    back to top

Fernie, British Columbia

Fernie and Elk Valley Pride
Sep. 24-27
https://ferniepride.ca/

Fire Island, New York

Long Island Pride
June 14
prideonthebeach.org/product-category/2020-li-pride-event
Moved online: Redubbed the Virtual New York Pride, events include a 5K race, a special Pride LGBTQ Exhibit, LGBT Youth Prom and a two-hour virtual streaming event.

Florence, Italy

Pride Toscana
http://www.toscanapride.eu/en
Cancelled

Florianópolis, Brazil

Sep. 6
www.facebook.com/events/384845398874612

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pride of the Americas
http://pridefortlauderdale.org
Postponed: Fall date TBA

Fort St. John, British Columbia

Pride Walk
https://www.northpeacepridesociety.ca/
Postponed to Sep. 12 (tentatively).

Frankfurt, Germany

http://csd-frankfurt.de
Postponed: New date TBA

Frederickton, New Brunswick

July 6-12
https://frederictonpride.com/
TBC

-G-    back to top

Geneva, Switzerland

http://www.genevapride.ch
Postponed: TBC

Glasgow, U.K.

MardiGla
http://www.mardigla.org
Postponed to Sep. 26

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

Maspalomas Pride
Oct. 2-11
http://maspalomaspride.es

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 1
http://www.facebook.com/grpridefest

Guadalajara, Mexico

June 6
http://www.guadalajarapride.com

-H-    back to top

Halifax, Nova Scotia

July 16-26
http://www.halifaxpride.com
Revamp TBA

Hamburg, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Pride
http://www.hamburg-pride.de/hamburg-pride-csd
Postponed: New date TBA

Helsinki, Finland

June 22-28
https://pride.fi/hae-mukaan-helsinki-pride-kumppaniksi-2020

Hong Kong, China

www.hkpride.net
Postponed: New date TBA

Honolulu, Hawaii

Oct. 17
http://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/parade-festival
Status TBC

Houston, Texas

June 20-27
http://pridehouston.org/celebration
Events scheduled throughout June, with the parade on June 17.

-I-    back to top

Ibiza, Spain

http://ibizagaypride.eu
Postponed: New date TBA

Indianapolis, Indiana

June 20
indypride.org/indy-pride-festival
Moved online

Iowa City, Iowa

https://www.iowacitypride.org
Cancelled

-J-    back to top

Jacksonville, Florida

River City Pride
http://www.rivercitypride.org/parade
Postponed: New dates TBA

Jasper, British Columbia

https://jasperpride.ca/
Cancelled

Johannesburg, South Africa

Oct. 31
http://www.prideofafrica.org/events/johannesburg-pride

-K-    back to top

Kansas City, Missouri

http://www.kcpridefest.org
Postponed to Oct. 2-4

Kemptville, Ontario

https://kemptvillepride.com/
Cancelled

Key West, Florida

http://gaykeywestfl.com/pride
Postponed to Nov. 18-22

-L-    back to top

Las Vegas, Nevada

http://lasvegaspride.org
Postponed: New dates TBA

Leeds, U.K.

http://www.leedspride.com
Cancelled

Lethbridge, Alberta

https://lethbridgepride.ca/
Moved online

Lille, France

http://www.lillepride.fr
Postponed to Sep. 26

Lisbon, Portugal

Orgullo LGBT Lisboa
http://orgulholgbtlisboa.blogspot.com
Cancelled

Liverpool, U.K.

http://www.lcrpride.co.uk/prideinlpool
Postponed: New dates TBA

London, U.K.

http://prideinlondon.org
Cancelled

Long Beach, California

http://longbeachpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA

Los Angeles, California

http://lapride.org
50th anniversary
Postponed and moved online: Date and details TBA

Louisville, Kentucky

June 19-2
http://kypride.com

Luxembourg, Luxembourg 

July 4-12
http://gaymat.lu
Moved online: Revamp details TBA

Lyon, France

http://www.fierte.net
Postponed: New date TBA

-M-    back to top

Madison, Wisconsin

Aug. 16
http://www.outreachmagicfestival.org

Madrid, Spain

http://www.gomadr
dpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA

Manchester, U.K. 

Be Proud
June 27-28
http://www.beproudweekend.com
Moved online

Manchester Pride
http://www.manchesterpride.com
Cancelled

Mannheim, Germany

Christopher Street Day/Rhein-Neckar
http://www.csdrn.de
Cancelled

Marseille, France

http://www.facebook.com/pridemarseille
Postponed to Sep. 5

Maui, Hawaii

Aloha Pride
Oct. 8-18
http://www.alohamauipride.org

Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 2, 2020; 2021 date TBA
http://www.midsumma.org.au/whats-on/events/midsumma-pride-march-event

Memphis, Tennessee

Sep. 25-27
http://midsouthpride.org/pridefest
Parade starts at 1 p.m. CDT on Sep. 26.

Mexico City, Mexico

Marcha del orgullo LGBTI
June 27
http://www.facebook.com/events/187880172305233

Miami, Florida

Hispanic and Indigenous Pride
Oct. 1-15
http://www.celebrateorgullo.com

Miami Beach, Florida 

http://miamibeachpride.com
Postponed: New date TBA

Milan, Italy

June 19-28
http://www.milanopride.it/en
Parade on June 27

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

http://www.milwaukeepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA

Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 28
http://tcpride.org/parade
Moved online: Parade streaming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m CST; more details TBA.

Montpellier, France

http://www.facebook.com/FierteMontpellierPride
Postponed: New date TBA

Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 6-16
http://fiertemtl.com/en
Moved online: Details TBA

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Moosejawpride.ca
Postponed: Details TBA. You Belong Here” campaign ran May 24-31.

Munich, Germany

http://www.csdmuenchen.de
Cancelled, possible new date TBA

-N-    back to top

Nanaimo, British Columbia

https://www.nanaimopride.ca/
Cancelled

Nantes, France

http://nosig.fr
Cancelled

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Pride
http://www.nashvillepride.org
Postponed: New date TBA

Nashville Black Pride
Oct. 9-11
http://www.nashvilleblackpride.org

New Hope, Pennsylvania

http://www.newhopecelebrates.com/pridefest
Postponed to Oct. 10

New Orleans, Louisiana

http://www.neworleanspridefestival.com
Cancelled

New York, New York

http://www.nycpride.org
Cancelled

Nice, France

Pink Parade
http://www.facebook.com/AglaeLGBT
Cancelled

-O-    back to top

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

http://www.oklahomacitypride.org
Postponed to Sep. 4-6

Omaha, Nebraska

Heartland Pride
http://heartlandpride.org/2020pride
Cancelled

Orlando, Florida

Gay Days
http://www.gaydays.com
Cancelled: Focus moves to Gay Days Halloween, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Come Out With Pride
Oct 10
http://comeoutwithpride.com

Oslo, Norway

http://www.oslopride.no/a/press-release-pride-2020
Cancelled: Some events online

Ottawa, Ontario

Capital Pride/Fierté dans la capitale
Aug. 21-30
http://capitalpride.ca
Moved online

-P-    back to top

Palm Springs, Florida

Nov. 6-8
http://www.pspride.org

Paris, France

http://www.inter-lgbt.org/marche-des-fiertes
http://www.gaypride.fr
Postponed: Date TBA

Pender Island, British Columbia

Aug. 8
https://www.pender-island-pride.org/
The Pride Parade will be replaced by a Pride Convoy that will travel across North and South Pender Islands, with plans to live-stream the event.

Perth, Australia

http://www.pridewa.com.au
No 2020 information

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Black Pride
http://phillyblackpride.org/
Cancelled

Philly Pride
http://www.phillygaypride.org
Cancelled

South New Jersey Gay Pride
Sep. 13
http://www.JerseyGayPride.com

Phoenix, Arizona

Bisbee Pride Weekend
http://www.bisbeepride.com
Moved online: Date TBA

Phoenix Pride
http://phoenixpride.org
Postponed to Nov. 7-8

Pictou County, Nova Scotia

https://www.pcrainbowcommunity.ca/
Cancelled

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

http://pittsburghpride.org
Postponed: New fall dates TBA

Portland, Oregon

Pride Northwest
June 13-14
http://portlandpride.org/together-in-pride
Moved online: Performances at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PST on June 13. Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST on June 14. Details TBA.

Prague, Czech Republic

Aug. 3-8
http://www.praguepride.cz

Providence, Rhode Island

Rhode Island Pride
http://prideri.org
Postponed: New date TBA

Provincetown, Massachusetts

http://ptown.org/calendar/pride
Cancelled

-Q-    back to top

Quebec City, Quebec

Fête Arc-en-ciel de Québec
http://fetearcenciel.ca
Cancelled

-R-    back to top

Regina, Saskatchewan

Queen City Pride
https://queencitypride.ca/
Postponed to September: Details TBA

Rehoboth, Delaware

http://www.delawarepride.org
Cancelled

Reno, Nevada

July 25
http://northernnevadapride.org

Reykjavík, Iceland

Aug. 4-9
http://hinsegindagar.is/en

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sep. 27
http://www.facebook.com/events/614526966063112

Rochester, New York

July 11-19
http://outalliance.org/roc-pride-2020
Parade on July 18

Rome, Italy

http://www.romapride.it
Cancelled

-S-    back to top

Sacramento, California

http://sacramentopride.org
Cancelled

St. John’s, Newfoundland

https://stjohnspride.ca/
Moved online

St. Louis, Missouri

http://www.pridestl.org
Postponed to Aug. 15-16

St. Petersburg, Florida

http://stpetepride.com
Cancelled

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Pride
http://utahpridecenter.org/events/#pride-festival
Postponed to Sep. 26-27

Moab Pride Festival
Sep. 25-26
http://www.moabpride.com

San Antonio, Texas

June 27
http://www.pridesanantonio.org/lgbtq-festival.html
Moved online,  6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST on June 27

San Diego, California

http://sdpride.org
Cancelled

San Francisco, California

June 27-28
http://www.sfpride.org/celebration
Moved online: Live and taped performances, speeches, DJ sets and other entertainment from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. PST on June 27; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST on June 28. Details TBA.

San José, California

Silicon Valley Pride
Aug. 29-30
http://www.svpride.com
Moved online: Details TBA

San Juan, Puerto Rico

http://www.pridepuertorico.com
Cancelled

Santa Fe, New Mexico

http://hrasantafe.org/event/pride-parade-on-the-plaza
Postponed to Sep. 19

Santiago, Chile

June 20
http://www.facebook.com/events/2748489738717890
Moved online: Entertainment and community submissions to be broadcast on YouTube.

São Paulo, Brazil

http://paradasp.org.br
Postponed to Nov. 22

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

June 20
http://saskatoonpride.ca
Moved online: Virtual parade beginning at noon CST on June 20.

Savannah, Georgia

http://www.savannahpride.com
No 2020 information

Seattle, Washington

June 26-28
http://www.seattlepride.org
Moved online, with some possible in-person events later in the summer.

Singapore, Singapore

Pink Dot
http://pinkdot.sg
Cancelled

Sitges, Spain

http://www.gaysitgespride.com
Postponed: New date TBA

Stockholm, Sweden

July 31-Aug. 2
http://www.stockholmpride.org

Stuttgart, Germany

July 25-26
http://www.csd-stuttgart.de

Surrey, British Columbia

https://www.surreypride.ca/
Cancelled

Sydney, Australia

Mardi Gras
Feb. 16, 2021
http://www.mardigras.org.au/events/fair-day
Participating online in Global Pride on June 24, 2020.

-T-    back to top

Taipei, Taiwan

Oct. 31
http://www.facebook.com/Taiwan.LGBT.Pride

Tampa, Florida

http://tampapride.org/
Cancelled

Tel Aviv, Israel

http://www.facebook.com/events/336035017293914
Postponed: New date TBA

Thunder Bay, Ontario

https://thunderpride.ca/
Cancelled

Timmins, Ontario

https://www.timminspride.com/
Cancelled, with community submitted videos to be posted online late June.

Tokyo, Japan

Rainbow Pride
http://tokyorainbowpride.com/english
Cancelled

Toledo, Ohio

Aug. 21-23
http://toledopride.com

Toronto, Ontario

June 26-28
http://www.pridetoronto.com
Moved online. Trans Pride: an hour of speakers and performers followed by an hour of community engagement from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Bloom Youth Programming: Poetry, music, performance art, burlesque, drag and more. Hosted by Bom Bae from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 26. Alternaqueer: a “fever dream” of drag and live acts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST on June 26. Yes Yes Y’all: hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and SOCA from 9 p.m. to midnight EST on June 26. Dyke Rally [March]: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Catalyst: Indigenous and Two-Spirit programming from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST on June 27. ASL Programming from 2pm to 3:30 p.m. on June 27. Rangeela: Toronto’s only queer South Asian dance party hosts Bollywood-inspired performances and dancing from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Drag Ball: a showcase of Canadian drag artists TBA from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST on June 27. Lavender: party with LGBTQ2 women, trans and nonbinary folks from 9:30 p.m. to midnight EST on June 27. Black Queer Collective: Black queer youth curate a stage for fellow Black queer and trans youth from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 28. Online Pride Parade: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST on June 28.

Toulouse, France

http://pridetoulouse.com
Postponed to Sep. 5

The Triangle, North Carolina

Raleigh Pride
Aug. 9
http://www.outraleighpride.org

Tucson, Arizona

http://tucsonpride.org
http://www.virtualazpride.org
Date TBA; online entertainment every third Saturday of the month

Tulsa, Oklahoma

http://www.okeq.org/tulsa-pride.html
Cancelled, some online events

-V-    back to top

Valencia, Spain

http://lambdavalencia.org
Cancelled

Vancouver, British Columbia

July 27-Aug. 2
http://www.vancouverpride.ca
Moved online. Highlights include Proclamation and Flag Raising and a social distant group wedding at City Hall on July 27; details TBA. Writers Showcase in partnership with Vancouver Writers Festival, and What’s in My Box? drag showcase on July 28. The Pride Ball with Van Vogue Jam is on July 29. Mango Sweet presents Hot Fruit 5G, a QTBIPOC Pride celebration on July 30. Symphonic Pride finds  Pride and the Vancouver Symphony teaming up on July 31. The Absolutely Fabulous Drag Show and Public Disco Pride Edition is Aug. 1. Virtual Pride Parade streamed live and the  Sunset Beach Main Stage Show on Aug. 1. More details TBA.

Vienna, Austria

http://viennapride.at
Cancelled

-W-    back to top

Warsaw, Poland

http://www.paradarownosci.eu/pl/strona-glowna
Cancelled

Washington, D.C.

D.C. Black Pride
http://dcblackpride.org/2020
Cancelled

Capital Pride
June 1-14
http://www.capitalpride.org
Moved online, with some low-density in-person events: Entertainment will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on June 14; also participating online in Global Pride 2020 on June 27.

Wellington, New Zealand

http://wipp.nz/
2021 date TBA

Winnipeg, Manitoba

http://pridewinnipeg.com/pride-2020
Moved online and postponed to Sep. 4-13.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

http://pridews.org
Cancelled

-Y-    back to top

Yukon, Northwest Territories

https://www.queeryukon.com/
Postponed: Details TBA

-Z-    back to top

Zurich, Switzerland

http://zurichpridefestival.ch
Cancelled

EDITOR’S NOTE: The information above is changing rapidly. We at Xtra are trying to keep this list as up-to-date as possible, but errors and lapses are inevitable. Please double check with any of the mentioned organizations and events directly.

