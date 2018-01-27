Fake news, gay Olympians and Grindr harassment

Indonesia rushes to criminalize homosexuality

After an Indonesian politician falsely claimed that a movement was brewing to allow same-sex marriage in the country, political parties have rushed to criminalize gay sex, and indeed all sex outside of marriage. [Coconuts]

Meet your LGBT Olympians

From half-pipe snowboarders to speek skaters, meet the LGBT athletes from around the world who will be heading to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. [The Human Rights Campaign]

Gay couple sues after only one twin granted US citizenship

Two twin boys were born only minutes apart to a surrogate mother for an American father and his Israeli partner, but the US demanded they be tested for paternity and then denied one boy citizenship. Now the fathers are suing the US government for discrimination. [The Independent]

Grindr not liable for online harassment

A US judge has ruled that hookup app Grindr is not at fault after a man vindictively sent hundreds of other men to his ex-boyfriend’s house looking for sex. [Courthouse News]

Vancouver women’s march anti-trans sign goes viral

A photo of an anti-trans sign at a Vancouver women’s march sparked outrage after the worldwide marches Jan 20. [Gay Star News]