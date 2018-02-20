Freestyle, BAFTA and an interspecies love triangle

Gay athletes take the stage in Pyeongchang games

Openly gay athletes have used their platform at this winter’s Olympic games in Pyeongchang to speak out and make themselves visible, writes Outsports. Most recently, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy kissed his boyfriend on live TV while a crowd cheered.

Bermuda man launches new legal challenge

A gay man in Bermuda has gone to the territory’s supreme court to try to once again legalize equal marriage. Earlier this month, Bermuda became one of the first countries to reverse the legalization of same-sex marriage after legalizing it. [Nation News]

An interspecies love-triangle comes to an end

Bird-lovers in New Zealand are mourning the death of Thomas, a goose who lived in a bisexual interspecies love triangle with two swans and helped them raise their children. [BBC]

Call Me By Your Name wins one BAFTA award

Italian gay coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name won best adapted screenplay at the British Academy Film Awards, disappointing some viewers who expected higher accolades. [Gay Times]

Panama Supreme Court withdraws anti-marriage ruling

A judge on Panama’s highest court has asked to withdraw a draft ruling against equal marriage. The withdrawal likely means the court will consider the marriage issue again in light of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ ruling for equal marriage earlier this year. [The Washington Blade]