God, Gallup and Lupe Valdez

‘God made you this way’

A Chilean survivor of clerical sexual abuse says that in a private meeting with the pope, Francis told him, “You have to be happy with who you are. God made you this way and loves you this way, and the pope loves you this way.” [New York Times]

Theresa May publishes letter to LGBT community

In a letter published in the Gay Times, UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologized for historical abuses of LGBT people and promised an action plan to help address discrimination.

Gallup: LGBT-identifying Americans increasing

A yearly poll by Gallup shows the number of Americans willing to identify as LGBT is growing, driven particularly by millenials and women. [Gallup]

Lupe Valdez wins Texas primary

A Latina sheriff who wants to be the first LGBT governor of Texas has won the Democratic primary. [CNN]

The Big Ten

Outsports covers the gay and bisexual athletes tearing up the track at the Big Ten track and field championships in Indiana.