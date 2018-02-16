Gold medals, lactation and Hong Kong pop

Ireen Wüst most decorated LGBT athlete

With a gold medal in women’s 1,500 metre speed skating, Dutch Olympian Ireen Wüst now holds more medals than any other speed skater, any other Dutch athlete, or any other LGBT athlete. [Outsports]

Hospital induces lactation in transgender woman

A hospital in New York helped a transgender woman produce enough milk to fully breastfeed her baby, born to her pregnant partner. The procedure is detailed in a new study that is the first of its kind. [New York Times]

Men denied insurance because of PrEP

The New York Times reports that men taking PrEP have been denied life and disability insurance because they take the drug, forcing some to put themselves at greater risk of contracting HIV.

Gay Hong Kong singer denied Malaysian performance permit

Openly gay Hong Kong singer Denise Ho says the Malaysian government denied her permission to perform in the country because of her LGBT activism. [Reuters]

US sodomy convictions remain after laws abolished

Even though sodomy laws have been struck down across the United States, some Americans still have convictions for supposed crimes such as consensual oral sex. The Washington Post investigates.