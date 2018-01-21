Google Play, B cells and a genetic crusader

Indian Supreme Court to hear gay sex case

India’s chief justice has empanelled five judges to hear a number of constitutional cases this winter, including a possible decriminalization of gay sex. The case will be heard in the midst of a growing political rift inside the Indian Supreme Court. [Times of India]

Indonesia asks Google to block LGBT apps

The Indonesian government has asked Google to block dozens of LGBT apps, including the Chinese gay dating app Blued, from the Google Play Store. [Coconuts Jakarta]

Kenyan rights group takes gay sex law to court

A Kenyan human-rights group made the case to a court this week that the country’s law against consensual gay sex should be struck down. [Business Daily]

Researchers announce step towards possible HIV vaccine

Researchers in San Diego say they have induced an immune B cell reaction in mice that could lead to an HIV vaccine. Various breakthroughs in HIV research have promised HIV vaccines in the past but have been unable to deliver. [San Diego Union-Tribune]

AIDS activist Mathilde Krim dies at 91

Geneticist and virologist Mathilde Krim, who campaigned for the rights of people living with AIDS during the disease’s first outbreak in the 1980s, has died at age 91. [New York Times]