Hanlan’s Point, Toronto’s clothing-optional beach, is re-opening soon

The Toronto Islands, including Hanlan’s Point clothing-optional beach, will re-open on Monday, the city confirmed on Thursday.

After being closed for more than two months, all beaches on the islands will re-open on July 31, 2017. Regular ferry service to Centre Island and Ward’s Island is also scheduled to resume on Monday, with tickets available starting July 28.

Hanlan’s Point has attracted many queer people over the decades for its clothing-optional beach and reputation as a cruising spot. The first-ever Pride event in Toronto — a gay picnic on the island — was held there in 1971.

Olympic Island, which is east of Centre Island, will remain closed, and the city says that although all beaches will be open, some flood-damaged sections may remain closed as well.

Most of the islands have been closed since late May, when heavy rains soaked the city and left about half of the islands underwater.