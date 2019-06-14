Happy Father’s Day to *that* Daddy

Father’s Day is around the corner and we’re here to celebrate everyone who exudes BDE (Big Daddy Energy).

Listen, Big Daddy Energy is not exclusive to actual fathers or hot older guys. It can be a person who seems to always emit the father-like energy of a provider or someone who looks like they will always adore and care about you. And the characteristics are always changing, from salt-and-pepper hair to a beefy build, Daddies come in all sizes, ages and thirst levels. ☔

Here are some of the dads who will definitely receive a rose this year.

Laith Ashley

Laith rose to fame in 2014 when he was cast as part of Barney’s campaign, Brothers, Sisters, Sons & Daughters, that featured trans people from diverse backgrounds. Now, the trans model continues to advocate for trans visibility and recognition. Plus, he consistently drops photos like this:

Henry Golding

Fly us to the moon or Malaysia or Singapore or wherever Henry is right now. He also seems like a very sweet husband and a good son, plus that smile. Sold. We stan.

Nyle DiMarco

Nyle is still in the running towards becoming our top daddy. The America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22 winner, who is also Deaf, uses his platform not just to make us swoon, but to raise awareness about the Deaf community. Plus, those eyes. *Sighs*

Idris Elba

The obvious choice of daddy-lovers everywhere, the Luther star just gets sexier with age (no exaggeration here: he was People’s sexiest man of 2018).

Chella Man

Chella Man is a trans, Deaf activist ready to change the world. If that’s not some Big Dad Energy, then we truly don’t know what is. 🤷

Samira Wiley

The Handmaid’s Tale actor is talented, beautiful and super swaggerific — and on top of being daddy, she’s also got Big Dyke Energy.

Milo Ventimiglia

From being teen heartthrob Jess on Gilmore Girls to becoming the ultimate rugged daddy Jack on This is Us, Milo gives off the comforting and assuring energy of daddies. Plus, that crooked smile, tho.

Mr Ratburn

Not only is Mr Ratburn a great teacher, but he’s a boss vermin who surprised everyone by keeping his “special someone” a secret right up until he walked down the aisle (surprise! He’s gay!).

Everyone on Dream Daddy

Not only are all the characters in this sim dreamy, but they’re actually hot dads, looking for other hot dads! Bet you can’t choose just one!