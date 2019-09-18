Hard truths bisexuals will relate to this Bisexual Visibility Week

The bisexuals are out in full force to celebrate Bisexual Visibility Week, a reminder that yes, our sexual orientation is real, and no, it’s not a phase.

And don’t worry, the bisexual interweb has laid out all of the toughest and most relatable truths about bisexuality so you can go ahead and freely cry your bisexual tears onto your tucked-in T-shirt. (Totally bi, fyi.)

Bisexual culture is liking boys and girls and dating neither. — jake™ (@bonjourlapeen) June 24, 2018

me: "hi i'm bisexual" some random cis dude: "so you would fuck me? 😝😝😝" me: "no" cis dude: *confused as fuck* — Rae 🍂 (@rchlrvn) September 16, 2019

closeted bi culture is secretly making all your sims bisexual while being unaware of it as a child — bermuda love triangle (@ladygrngsoul) September 11, 2017

Too straight for the gays but too gay for the straights #bisexualawareness — crybaby scorpio .*･｡ﾟ*✧⁺˚ (@samfooey) May 30, 2015

bisexual culture is constantly having to ask someone else to clean your glasses because you don’t wanna untuck your shirt from your mom jeans — 🌞 ℊ (@osnapitzgigii) September 10, 2019

YOU CAN BE A BISEXUAL WOMAN AND ONLY DATE MEN

YOU CAN BE A BISEXUAL WOMAN AND ONLY DATE WOMEN

YOU CAN BE A BISEXUAL MAN AND ONLY DATE WOMEN

YOU CAN BE A BISEXUAL MAN AND ONLY DATE MEN thank you. — 𝖆𝖕𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖊 (@missbidaddy) August 24, 2019

bi culture is being permanently indecisive about your haircut — Rachel (@underthenettle) September 13, 2017

just bisexual things:

– people ignoring the "bi" part

– people over emphasizing the "sexual" part

– i am bitter — be gay, do science (@sapphicaditii) September 17, 2016

Bi culture is listening to frank ocean alone at midnight and crying — p (@ctrlblond) September 11, 2017

bisexual culture is being in love with the whole cast of a movie — Alexander Jr. (@ItsAlexJackson) February 26, 2019

pray for all bisexuals’ exposed ankles in this bitterly cold time — barbara ghouls (@sianvconway) January 18, 2019