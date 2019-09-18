 
Bisexual Visibility
Hard truths bisexuals will relate to this Bisexual Visibility Week

*Cries in bisexual*

By Eternity Martis Sep 18, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT

The bisexuals are out in full force to celebrate Bisexual Visibility Week, a reminder that yes, our sexual orientation is real, and no, it’s not a phase.

And don’t worry, the bisexual interweb has laid out all of the toughest and most relatable truths about bisexuality so you can go ahead and freely cry your bisexual tears onto your tucked-in T-shirt. (Totally bi, fyi.)

https://in-mox-we-trust.tumblr.com/post/186956636120/yall

https://starlightomatic.tumblr.com/post/181473499659/freddie-mercury-singing-i-wanna-make-a-supersonic

https://torbeag.tumblr.com/post/72359193609/if-all-us-bisexual-people-are-just-experimenting

