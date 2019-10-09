 
Politics
1 min

How federal candidates say they’d support LGBTQ2 Canadians if elected

Candidates from all major parties appeared at a town hall on queer and trans issues in Toronto

By Xtra Staff Oct 09, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT

In one of few opportunities this election campaign, LGBTQ2 voters had the chance on Tuesday night to hear federal candidates answer questions specifically about their communities. Rob Oliphant of the Liberal Party (Don Valley West), Nicki Ward of the Green Party (York South–Weston), Ryan Lester of the Conservative Party (Toronto Centre) and Brian Chang of the NDP (Toronto Centre) took the stage at Toronto’s Buddies in Bad Times Theatre to debate LGBTQ2 issues—from the criminalization of HIV non-disclosure laws to better supports for queer refugees to healthcare for trans folks.

The Toronto town hall, organized by the Dignity Network and sponsored by Xtra, was one in a series of events across the country this month highlighting queer and trans issues ahead of Canada’s 43rd election.

