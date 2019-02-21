How to submit your essay to Love Like Mine

Remember that moment you traced someone’s jaw so you could later revisit the memory of their face? Remember the first time you held another girl’s hand or the time your parent told you they love you just the way you are? Remember when you were relieved that the two men were still alive at the end of the movie? Remember that moment when you first realized that yes, this is my love story?

The editors of “Love Like Mine” want your essays about queer love in all its forms — romantic, familial, platonic and more.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Completed essays that take us to a particular moment in time that you’ve experienced the sweetness, power and/or resilience of LGBTQ2 love. Essay must not be previously published online or in print.

Here are some of Love Like Mine pieces we love:

Dating in the age of HIV stigma/ Kevin Connery

One love story told two ways/ Dylan Morrison, Rowan Morrison

I came out as trans while in a heterosexual relationship/ Jonathan U

Why coming out as bisexual was an act of self-love/ Eleanor Wilson

How my bisexual big sister blazed a path for me/ Hannah Moskowitz

Ready to share your #QueerLove with the world? We’re excited to read it! Send submissions to queerlove@dailyxtra.com. We’ll confirm receipt of the piece within a week and you will hear from us whether it’s yes or no.