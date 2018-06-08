World
Immigration, Bermuda and a political kiss

Jun 08, 2018

EU recognizes same-sex marriage immigration rights

The highest court of the European Union has ruled that all countries must recognize same-sex married couples for the purposes of immigration. [New York Times]

Bermuda court rules for equal marriage, again

Less than a week after the Bermuda government passed a law to repeal same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court struck down the law and returned equal marriage to the territory. [Royal Gazette]

Cake case aftermath

After the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple, LGBT groups are divided between disappointment by the defeat and relief at the limited ruling. [NBC]

A kiss against Trump

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rich Madaleno may be the first US candidate to feature a gay kiss in a political ad, kissing his husband as the “number one way to piss off Donald Trump.” [USA Today]

Brazilian Anglicans approve same-sex marriage

In the international struggle over the future of the Anglican church, Brazil has taken a side, approving same-sex marriages within the Anglican synod. [Episcopal News Service]

