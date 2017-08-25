Indian flip-flops, antiretrovirals and the 49ers

Indian Supreme Court dramatically reverses stance on gay rights

The Indian Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a 2014 judgement criminalizing gay sex was wrong and violated privacy rights. Gay sex was decriminalized by the court in 2009, recriminalized in 2014, and now will likely become legal once again in light of the new judgement. [Times of India]

Half of people living with HIV now on ARVs

At an international conference on HIV/AIDS, the United Nations has announced that half of people living with HIV around the world are now on drugs to suppress the virus. The UN has set targets of 90 percent coverage for diagnosis, treatment and suppression of HIV. [Pos Magazine]

Trump to enact trans military ban

In the next few days, the Trump White House will send a memo to the Pentagon ordering a ban on recruitment of transgender troops in the military within six months, The New York Times reports. Trump announced the policy in an abrupt tweet last month.

San Francisco 49ers hire first LGBT coach

Assistant coach Katie Sowers will become the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL this season. She is also the second ever female coach in the league. [Outsports]

Halsey speaks out against Russia anti-gay policies

While touring in Russia, openly bisexual singer Halsey posted on social media about her opposition to the country’s anti-gay propaganda laws. [BBC]