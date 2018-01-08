World
Indian law, trans fatherhood and Chechen exile

Your Daily Package of newsy and naughty bits from around the world

By Niko Bell Jan 08, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
Alan Cumming arrives at the American Apparel and Footwear Association’s 39th Annual American Image Awards on April 24, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

India to review criminalization of same-sex relations

India’s Supreme Court says it will review a 2013 decision that recriminalized same-sex relations in the country. The courts legalized gay sex in 2009, only to revoke its decision four years later. [Times of India]

German court rules transgender woman as father

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice has upheld a ruling that a transgender woman qualifies as the father, not the mother, of a child conceived from frozen sperm. LGBT groups have been fighting for recognition of transgender parents in the country. [Deutche Welle]

Gay Singapore doctor appeals blocked adoption

A gay doctor in Singapore who had a child through an American surrogate and was blocked from adopting him by a Singaporean court is appealing the ruling. [Reuters]

Chechen gay people struggle in exile

Many gay men have fled the Russian state of Chechnya after a brutal crackdown by the government. But even abroad, many of them still live in fear. [NPR]

Alan Cumming leads first hour-long series centering gay character

CBS’s new CIA drama Instinct, starring Alan Cumming, is the first full-length TV drama to feature a gay main character. [Hollywood Reporter]

